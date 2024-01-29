Drug-driving concerns Wagga police as long weekend blitz wraps up

Riverina police have been left disappointed with drivers' behaviour after more people were caught drug-driving than drink-driving on the region's roads across the Australia Day long weekend.
A three-day police blitz kicked off on Friday morning, as part of the NSW Police Force's statewide Operation Australia Day 2024, with 300 fines issued across the Riverina Police District.
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds while it was pleasing there were no fatalities across the police district, drink and drug-driving was a problem on the roads.
"The overall the behaviour of most motorists was very good," Inspector Moulds said.
"Police conducted 2500 random breath tests across the Riverina and 151 drug tests. Disappointingly there were five positive random breath tests and 19 positive drug tests."
Inspector Moulds said the drugs detected included methamphetamine, cannabis and cocaine.
"There were also 300 infringement notices initiated across the operation period and 123 of those were for speeding," he said.
While speeding was a leading cause of fatal and serious crashes across the Riverina, drug and drink-driving was also an issue, the officer said.
"Apart from speeding, which is a major causing factor, drink and drug-driving is a cause in factor of fatal and injury collisions," Inspector Moulds said.
Inspector Moulds said officers would continue targeting those offences across the region throughout the year.
"Riverina Highway Patrol officers will continue to target drink and drug-driving through testing, both stationary and mobile," he said.
"We will be out, not just over the long weekends, we will be out 24/7 throughout the year.
"It's a small minority that fail to comply with the road rules and disregard the safety of other road users."
Motorists have also been reminded school zone speed limits were back in play from Monday.
