The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Drug-driving concerns Wagga police as long weekend blitz wraps up

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 29 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds says a "disappointing" number of drivers were caught drug-driving over the Australia Day long weekend. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds says a "disappointing" number of drivers were caught drug-driving over the Australia Day long weekend. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Riverina police have been left disappointed with drivers' behaviour after more people were caught drug-driving than drink-driving on the region's roads across the Australia Day long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.