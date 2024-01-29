Wagga enjoys a winning start to their Warren Smith Cup campaign

Wagga has enjoyed a successful start to their Warren Smith Cup campaign defeating Southern Steers by six wickets in Barooga.
After dismissing the Steers for 187, Wagga made light work of their run chase eventually getting to their winning total of 4-190 with eight overs remaining.
It was an impressive showing from the under 16's Northern Riverina Cricket Council representative side and co-coach Ian Donohue said it was a really strong performance.
"It was very pleasing," Donohue said.
"That's only the third time we've played a game against the Southern Steers that only came into the competition last season as a 16's age-group side.
"So it was a little bit of the unknown driving over to play against those guys."
The Steers won the toss and elected to bat first with opening pair Kynan Laursen (12) and Kade Pearse (44) getting them off to a reasonable start.
However Wagga fought their way back into the contest through Braith Gain (3-30) and Hayden Donohue (2-26) who led the way with the ball.
Donohue was impressed with Wagga's bowling performance and he also credited the efforts of Jett Spencer who finished with economical figures of 0-25 off nine overs.
"That was really good because they did get off to a bit of a flyer," he said.
"They scored quickly early and then we brought some spin on, we had five spin options in that side and the spin bowlers really pulled it back and slowed them down.
"Jett Spencer bowled extremely well at nine overs for 0-25 so he was not expensive at all and then Braith Gain the captain grabbed 3-30 off his 10."
Opening pair Harrison Glanvill (12) and Vaughn Jenkins (76no) got off to solid start in Wagga's run chase before Glanvill was dismissed off the bowling of Hamish Baker.
Gain (37) and Donohue (31no) also made solid contributions with the bat as Wagga reached their required total with six wickets remaining.
Donohue said it was a solid batting performance and he acknowledged the efforts of Jenkins at the top of the order to spearhead the run chase.
"Vaughn's had a testing season with the bat," he said.
"We all know that he's a really quality young cricketer so it was nice to see him and Harry Glanvill work hard early against Lucas Holgate who was one of the opening bowlers in the Bradman Cup side.
"He bowls fairly sharp but they took it in their stride and didn't let him get a breakthrough."
The under 14's Wagga White side lost their opening game of the Geoff Lawson Cup competition after going up against a very strong Southern Steers lineup while the under 12's Wagga Blue team continued their solid run in the Derek Rogers Cup claiming a good win over Griffith.
Under 16's
Wagga 4-190 (V Jenkins 76no, B Gain 37); O Benson 1-26, H Baker 1-30, B Henson 1-42) d Southern Steers 187 (K Pearse 44, B Henson 34; B Gain 3-30)
Under 14's
Southern Steers 7-143 (G Frostick 42, J Swann 19; J Henman 2-17, H Gardiner 2-19, B Guy 2-21) d Wagga White 72 (L Hutton 17, N Absolum 13; K Haddrell 3-3)
Under 12's
Wagga Blue 5-62 (H Nicoll 25, C Forsyth 7; J Taprell 2-7) d Griffith 60 (L Spry 17, K Nancarrow 16; O Miles 3-3)
