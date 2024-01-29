The Daily Advertiser
Your say: Thanks for a terrific Australia Day celebration

By Letters
January 30 2024 - 4:30am
A big thank you to the Wagga City Council for a terrific Australia Day celebration by the Murrumbidgee River.

