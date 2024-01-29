Your say: Thanks for a terrific Australia Day celebration

A big thank you to the Wagga City Council for a terrific Australia Day celebration by the Murrumbidgee River.
Wonderful to see the naturalisation ceremony, followed by three young school girls singing our National Anthem accompanied by The Kapooka Army Band. Then the afternoon, with hundreds of families enjoying the fantastic Riverside precinct.
Being a proud Australian, I simply cannot understand why the chairman of Woolworths, the captain of the Australian cricket team and a few other "serial haters" want this wonderful celebration stopped.
We are told that the NSW government (and other states) are begging for qualified people to return to teaching, the police force and health care.
Have they forgotten that thousands of these people were effectively sacked in disgrace on the basis of choosing bodily autonomy over a mandated inoculation.
Considering the evolved facts (cancellation of the damaging Astra Zeneca after jabbing millions) perhaps an apology might go some way to removing the poison in the blood of the people who were dismissed.
Then and only then they might consider returning to their pre-COVID profession.
Perhaps some perpetrators of mandates remain so deeply in denial that the implications of an apology are too horrendous to contemplate.
There seems to be a widespread lack of knowledge about the procedures and benefits of Indigenous land management. Not least about "cool burn" fire practices.
These avoid burning everything in sight, using low heat, mosaic fires that are no more than a glow, removing weeds and undergrowth that might encourage bushfire to spread.
This encourages the growth of food plants for both animal and human consumption. This has to be done at just the right time of year and only under the supervision of a recognised fire master.
Last year, a TV program showed such a fire master at work. After the completion of a burn, he asked an onlooker to dig his fingers a little beneath the soil.
The onlooker was surprised to find the soil quite cool to touch. The fire master explained that cool burns did not kill the biological life around plant roots, essential to healthy plants.
This ancient wisdom exactly dovetails with current scientific knowledge. Not long ago, a fire brigade posted their experience of such a demonstration by an Indigenous fire master.
"We realised our burn-off method was destroying everything in sight" they said.
"The Indigenous way is far better."
It is time to appreciate the skill and knowledge inherent in Indigenous land management.
Indigenous people have survived for 65, 000 years through precise examination of the land of the land and it's needs. We should do no less.
I am delighted to see head teacher Albanese gathering his troops and providing some lessons in easing cost of living pressures on his subjects.
However, I suspect he needs a gentle reminder in the basics of economics around supply and demand. As any smart economics teacher will tell you, increasing supply will ease demand and, as a consequence, help reduce prices.
Yet our Prime Minister, who has been referred to as 'anti-ag Albo' for his numerous anti agriculture policies, has failed to appreciate the importance of supporting our farmers instead of hindering their ability to grow the food and fibre we need. While he might tell us all how much he supports agriculture, the actions don't match the rhetoric.
The Murray-Darling Basin contains more than 40 per cent of Australian farms which produce a third of Australia's food supply, much of it in southern NSW and northern Victoria. Over the past decade significant positive steps have been taken to ensure we have an effective balance between providing vital water supplies for this food production and also ensuring there is enough for a healthy environment. Numerous other projects have been identified that can be rolled out over a number of years to support this process.
Instead, head teacher Albo and his underling Tanya Plibersek, say they will (unnecessarily) take more water from farming because that's what their 'green' supporters have asked for.
Can we please get serious about addressing the cost of living crisis? If we support our farmers instead of choking them, we will have more food on supermarket shelves and this will automatically lead to reduced prices (not to mention more prosperous farmers and the communities which rely on them).
The "green dream" is over! Man cannot change the climate no matter what he does. Man has for thousands of years been killing one another, which now has led to the culmination of nations gathering for nuclear and chemical war. Where nothing will be left green, not the Earth, nor humans, nor animals. The whole Earth and everything in it will be poisoned and burnt up.
So much for the climate change theory! The only change that counts is the heart of man. I note the Doomsday Clock is 90 seconds to midnight (nuclear war). Will the green dreamers be able to fix the coming nightmare in time? I think not!
