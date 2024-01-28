Collins excited to take on presidency at Goannas

New Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes president Rick Collins is excited to be taking on the top role at the Goannas.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Collins steps into the role vacated by Geoff Seymour at the end of last season and he said he was looking forward to building on what has been implemented at the Goannas over the past couple of years.
"It's a bit daunting in some ways," Collins said.
"But I'm certainly looking forward to carrying on the legacy of past presidents, especially Geoff Seymour who has just left the role.
"I'll just try and continue on from what Geoff has done."
Collins will have Peter Mohr as his vice-president this season and said that he was hoping to continue some of the recent concepts the Goannas have initiated in recent years.
"We took the risk last year to do the Good Friday game and it certainly paid off," he said.
"I'd like to see that continue and then looking at other avenues of strengthening that link between junior and senior.
"We did it last year and the year before of having an all-in-one day and we'll do it again this year, but looking at other avenues of where we can do that and just do something different.
"Whether that's a night game on a Saturday or just looking at different options to try and increase the crowds but also the participation rates of young people in the junior club and the senior club."
There's been a fair bit of change at the Goannas over the off-season with Nelson Foley stepping into the senior coaching role for 2024 after sharing the duties with Jeremy Rowe in 2023.
Rowe hasn't been the only departure from the Goannas with senior players Luke Lawrence, Jono Male, Ryan Turnbull and Ben Halse also moving clubs over the off-season.
Despite the changes, Collins was confident that the Goannas would be competitive and pushing for finals in the upcoming Riverina League season.
"I think it's a year of change for a lot of clubs in the RFL," he said.
"There is a couple of clubs that haven't had much change in Collingullie and Ganmain, but ourselves and most of the Wagga-based and MIA-based clubs have certainly had a big changing of the guard.
"Rowey did a great job with the players we've got there, but we've also had some pretty solid junior sides both in the junior competition and in our under 17's.
"I'm confident of seeing those young blokes getting their chance and developing and I think we will certainly be competitive during the year."
The Goannas have also dominated on the court for the last couple of seasons and Collins was confident that MCUE would again be one of the strongest clubs in the A grade competition.
"It's no secret the last few years that our netball girls have certainly been the strongest side of the club," he said.
"You can't get any stronger than winning premierships and going back-to-back-to-back is very impressive.
"I don't see that changing any time soon and I think they will be there or there abouts again this year and certainly a very strong competitive unit."
The year commences for MCUE next weekend with the start of the Southern NSW Womens League competition and Collins was looking forward to seeing how the girls go this season.
"They are very keen," he said.
"They are eager to learn and take it on, they are just like sponges in trying to soak on all the information that's passed to them and trying to put it into practice in games.
"It's really good to see that all the clubs in the competition are getting involved in that and it's just going from strength to strength.
"Hopefully as we see what AFL Riverina has done over the last number of years with the junior girls, seeing them come through to the senior competitions can only be a good thing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.