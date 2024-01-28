Young Wagga Citizen driven to 'leave the world in a better place'

Recipients of Wagga's 2024 Australia Day honours have reflected on their awards and the journey that got them there.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
This year's Young Citizen of the Year Angus Smith, 18, was honoured for his contribution to the local community - especially in the area of politics, human rights and the role of young people in democracy.
Mr Smith said he was taken by surprise at both the nomination and winning the Young Citizen award.
"I feel quite honoured to be part of the group of young people recognised by the council for that," he said.
Mr Smith said his "main goal" has been working with young people to help get them more engaged with democracy and also help them to be more aware of their rights and responsibilities as Australian citizens.
He hopes through his efforts to help get his generation more engaged with local, state and federal politics and to "have a sense that their voices can be effective in making policy changes."
Mr Smith said he is driven by a passion to make a difference in the world and "leaving the world in a better place than when [we] came into it."
"It's about servant leadership - about ensuring the issues other young people are passionate about and care about are being heard," he said.
"It's also about making sure our leaders, whether they be councillors, politicians, business leaders and the media know what young people have to say and the changes they want to take place to make the world a better place for their generation."
Mr Smith also previously served as Y NSW's 2023 Youth Parliamentarian for the seat of Wagga where he was awarded the title of Youth Shadow Minister for Transport and Infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Wagga Demonstration Gardens co-founders Jim Rees and Canny Kinloch were honoured for their efforts to establish what has grown into a lively community garden to support the local community.
The approximately half-acre demonstration gardens in Shaw Street offer weekly support to a cross-section of the community and provide free workshops to help grow more green thumbs.
Mr Rees helped found the gardens back in the year 2000 and served as coordinator when a committee was formed until stepping down a couple of years ago.
He expressed pleasure that the project as a whole and not a person received the award, arguing that the project has very much been a team endeavour.
"We've had hundreds of people helping out over the years," he said.
Mr Rees said among the highlights of the gardens since their inception has been helping out members of the community who have come in with a problem that they have been able to solve.
"For example, maybe they haven't been able to grow tomatoes because of fruit fly or something like that," he said.
"We have a non a non-toxic solution for that problem, which basically is about nets and [is] very simple to do and just makes everything a lot easier.
"So it's great when we're able to solve problems for people."
He said over the years, the gardens has also partnered with other groups and programs, including the Work for the Dole program.
"People used to come down and learn skills," Mr Rees said.
He recalled early on a young man came along and developed "a taste for the whole thing and ended up setting up a little lawn mowing business - to look after his family.
"I saw him reasonably recently and he was still running that business - years later.
"We've had quite a few stories like that where people have found jobs because they had been able to show they would have a go [here]," Mr Rees said.
This Australia Day, the late Peter Cox - renowned for his impact on the Wagga arts community - was also posthumously honoured with an induction into the Wagga Walk of Honour.
In September, the former Mount Austin and Kooringal High drama teacher and renowned member of the arts community Mr Cox passed away following an illness.
Over the years, Mr Cox made outstanding contributions to the City of Wagga and mentored a large number of students, many of whom have gone on to successful careers in the performing arts.
Despite this however, he was best known for his writing, acting and directing abilities, with one of his greatest achievements being to write and co-produce Wagga's first ever feature film Backyard Ashes with his long-time collaborator and friend Mark Grentell.
Accepting the Walk of Honour award on behalf of his dad, Mitch Cox was thrilled at the honour, but said it caught him by surprise.
"It was a bit overwhelming and really touching that the people of Wagga felt he was worthy of the nomination," he said.
"Then to win it was again quite surprising. The other nominees were also very deserving, so it must have been a tight race."
The other nominees included Alfred Henry 'Harry' Edmonds and Brian Lawrence.
"We are thrilled as a family and quite proud of his efforts," Mr Cox said.
He recalled how the extent of the impact his father had on those in the community only really came to light after his passing.
"Dad never really talked about it. He would never come home and say, 'I influenced this many people today,'" Mr Cox said.
"It was just his passion, work for him - rehearsals and the things that he loved. But we're now realising the impact he had."
Mr Cox said at one point when his dad was sick, he was only able to watch television, so a number of people sent in videos.
"Ex-students...[sent in videos] and the common theme a lot of them spoke about...was that the drama room was their safe room, that they could be who they wanted to be in that room and not feel judged," he said.
"He created that space for them.
"For people who didn't know each other and sent these [messages in separately] it was really nice to hear that."
With his mother retired out of town and his brothers now living away from Wagga, Mr Cox said it will be really nice to have a memorial to his dad in the city.
He said it will be quite special to show his six-month-old son when he's a bit older.
"It will be quite a special thing," he said.
"It's really nice to have a place like that to physically visit [that's not the cemetery]."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.