Perry and Cook star as Bulldogs claim huge victory over St Michaels

A lethal display with the ball has guided Wagga RSL to a massive 86-run win over St Michaels at Robertson Oval.
Captain-coach Sam Perry (4-21) and Hayden Cook (3-19) led the attack for the Bulldogs as they dismissed the Saints for 96 in just 29 overs.
It was a dominant display with the ball from the Bulldogs and Perry said he was glad his side could respond strongly just days after going down in the Twenty20 Grand Final to Wagga City.
"It was one of those danger games for us considering the result we had on Thursday," Perry said.
"I think we were always facing that uphill battle to try and get back up for the game and to be completely honest I think we handled ourselves really well.
"There could've been the opportunity to still be down in the dumps and be extremely disappointed about our result on Thursday, but all the boys turned up with a positive attitude."
The Bulldogs had a shaky start to their batting innings as Dave Garness dismissed both Tim Dyer (0) and Will Morley (0) in the opening over to have RSL sitting at 2-1.
Tim Jenkins (25) and Sam Smith (37) then managed to steady the ship for the Bulldogs while Ben Radford (16) also managed to add some runs to RSL's total.
The Bulldogs were sitting at 5-85 when Smith was caught off the bowling of Beck Frostick however RSL managed to keep on fighting largely thanks to an impressive innings from Tom Lavender.
He blasted his way to 51 off 47 balls with support from Perry (21no) and Cook (16) helping RSL reach a total of 182.
While far from the greatest innings with the bat for the Bulldogs, Perry still said it was an impressive effort to post what turned out to be a very strong score.
"To their credit David Garness and Angus Grigg bowled particularly well with the new ball," he said.
"To have us 2-1 we were in a bit of trouble but Timmy Jenkins and Sammy Smith showed a bit of class and got us back in the hunt.
"It definitely wasn't easy to bat and then Tommy Lavender came in through the middle there and took advantage of a few ordinary overs and got us back on top.
"For him to get his first 50 for the club was great and it probably put us in a winning position."
Things looked promising for the Saints early in their run chase as Beck Frostick (10) and Stu Slocombe (21) managed to navigate the opening four overs without loss.
Slocombe was the first to fall off the bowling of Tim Cameron and shortly after Frostick, Nathan Corby (1) and Dharni Yerradimme (2) were all back in the sheds as the Saints sat at 4-40.
Brendan Gale (17) and Luke Friedlieb (23no) provided some resistance but it wasn't enough as the Saints fell way short with the bat for the third consecutive week.
It was a strong bowling display from the Bulldogs and Perry was proud of his bowling outfit who were backing up from Thursday nights T20 Grand Final.
"Timmy Cameron he only bowled a couple of overs the other night and prior to that he hadn't bowled in 12 months," he said.
"He was great and I think all our bowlers were top notch, Sammy Smith was again clinical and Hayden Cook got a couple of big wickets.
"He got Becky Frostick lbw which was probably the biggest wicket of the day, I think all of our bowlers bowled particularly well and the pitch definitely helped us out at different times.
"I think the boys figured out quite quickly where we had to bowl based on our previous batting innings and the lines and lengths that sort of worked.
"Thankfully it all paid off and to bowl them out before the 30th over for 90 runs was a pretty good result for us."
Wagga RSL 182 (T Lavender 51, S Smith 37; B Frostick 4-36) d St Michaels 96 (L Friedlieb 23no, S Slocombe 21; S Perry 4-21)
