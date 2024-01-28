The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rauchenberger marks move to Wagga with win on first night

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 28 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Codi Rauchenberger made a winning return to Riverina Paceway after her recent move to Wagga. Picture by Courtney Rees
Codi Rauchenberger made a winning return to Riverina Paceway after her recent move to Wagga. Picture by Courtney Rees

Codi Rauchenberger got off to a winning start after making the move to the Riverina.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.