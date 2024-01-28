Rauchenberger marks move to Wagga with win on first night

Codi Rauchenberger got off to a winning start after making the move to the Riverina.
While no stranger to the region, Rauchenberger has just moved to Wagga to work at Yirribee Pacing Stud.
After spending most of the last five years working in Victoria, Rauchenberger scored with Redbank Harry at Riverina Paceway on Saturday night.
It was her first meeting since the move.
"It was great to make a winning return," Rauchenberger said.
"I'm glad to be back in the Riverina, I've always loved the Wagga track so it's good to be closer to it now."
Rauchenberger had been most recently based near Shepparton.
She has driven 130 winners, as well as training 10, but jumped at the chance to reconnect with Dennis Picker after the pair had tasted plenty of success previously, including winning the 2019 Junee Pacers Cup with Smooth Sailor.
"I'm happy to be back with the Pickers," Rauchenberger said.
"They were pretty excited to ring me up and ask if I wanted to come work for them and I was pretty happy to come back.
"I've been here a week and it's a lot different to just working in the stables but it's been good to play with the yearlings."
Rauchenberger has also brought two of her own pacers to the region as well.
The 24-year-old was able to lead all of the way aboard Redbank Harry, who made it two straight wins for Junee trainer Stan Hedlund.
The $2.40 favourite went on to down Dust To Diamonds ($4.40) by 3.5 metres.
Rauchenberger was impressed with his efforts.
"He did it all on his ear," she said.
"He got a really good run, you probably couldn't have asked for a better one after being left alone in front.
"He's just loving life and you can see that by the way he's racing."
