Police investigate as three discharged following serious boating accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious boating accident west of Narrandera which left several people injured on Australia Day.
Five people were hospitalised after two boats collided on the Murrumbidgee River near Gogeldrie Weir about 6.45pm on Friday.
Emergency services responded to the river, about 2km from the weir, following reports two ski boats collided.
The driver of one boat - a 53 -year-old man - and a 51-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition.
A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene.
The driver of the second boat - an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old female passenger were also treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old woman, 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were admitted to Griffith Base Hospital.
All three have since been discharged.
Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District attended the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Richard Parsonage was staying at the nearby Gogeldrie Riverside Park when he heard police patrol cars come "screaming down past the entrance of the caravan park and straight down to the [boat] ramp."
He said in total there were three ambulances and about six police cars.
"At that point we knew something serious had happened," Mr Parsonage said.
He said two river rescue teams also arrived on scene with tinnies to help in the rescue operation.
"One member of the public took two paramedics on his speed boat back down to go and get [one of the] ladies [from the scene]," he said.
Mr Parsonage said a helicopter then arrived but it took quite some time before the patients were transferred on board.
He said after the boating incident the mood was quite sombre around the caravan park, but expressed admiration for the swift emergency response - especially given the relatively isolated location.
"The care and consideration given by the NSW Ambulance and the police and the way they handled the whole situation was first class," he said.
