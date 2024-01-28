Baxter Red adds to strong run with Junee Pacers Cup success

Going without hopples has helped transform Baxter Red.
The five-year-old put on a dominant display to take out the Junee Pacers Cup at Riverina Paceway on Saturday.
It added to his strong run since arriving at Neil Day's stable.
He's only missed the top two in one of his eight starts for the Goulburn trainer, when he struck interference.
Baxter Red made it three straight wins after being able to dictate from the front.
Day has really been impressed with the improvement he's shown.
"He's on an uphill spiral at the moment and he's done a terrific job," Day said.
"When he first come I wasn't real impressed with him but we changed a few things, we took the hopples off him, my daughter Haylee does most of the work with him and they seemed to hit it off and away they go.
"He's improved every start.
"The horse travels for her. He goes over there thinking he's 10 foot tall and bullet proof and his head is in the right spot at the moment
"That's the way he's racing."
Baxter Red ($2.25 fav) went on to down Western Style ($10) by 5.2 metres.
It meant former Junee trainer Chris Judd had to settle for the minor placings with stablemate Carlo Gambino running into third.
Day utilised the five-point claim of Harrison Ross.
It extended a good run for the 19-year-old.
He rated it as his biggest win yet.
"It's pretty special to win the Junee Cup," Ross said.
"I've had a pretty good run the last two or three months and I'm trying to keep it up."
He's now won two races in a row on Baxter Red and thought he horse certainly made things easy for him.
"He found the front but had to do a fair bit of work," Ross said.
"I think we went 30, 28, 28 and went 54 overall so that's a pretty tough effort.
"I wasn't sure how much he had left but he kept finding other gears."
Day was also pleased to add to his family's good association in the racem joining father Frank and brothers Michael and Dennis as winners of the race.
"It's always good to support the country clubs, I've done it all my life like the rest of the family has," he said.
"It's good.
It was part of a big night for Day who enjoyed three winners on the card.
The kicked the night off as My Bula Bus made it two wins from as many starts.
After being beaten for early speed, the three-year-old filly was able to get out of an awkward position to remain unbeaten.
"That little filly has done a good job," Day said.
"She's two out of two and doesn't know what she's doing yet.
"It's just on sheer ability as she was very lost.
"She finished it off well and probably wasn't entitled to win from where she was but she's got a little bit of X factor about her and that's what got her home."
Day is looking to give her a month off and believes she will come back better for it.
He also won the last race of the night for his brother Dennis with Carbineer breaking through for a win at his second start following a third on debut earlier this month.
