The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Strong knocks from Harper and Jenkins guide Cats to victory over Lake Albert

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 28 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City's Gus Coles fires down a delivery during the Cats' one-day victory against Lake Albert at Rawlings Park. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City's Gus Coles fires down a delivery during the Cats' one-day victory against Lake Albert at Rawlings Park. Picture by Les Smith

Impressive half-centuries from Wagga City pair Jack Harper and Hugh Jenkins guided the Cats to a five-wicket victory over Lake Albert at Rawlings Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.