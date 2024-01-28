Strong knocks from Harper and Jenkins guide Cats to victory over Lake Albert

Impressive half-centuries from Wagga City pair Jack Harper and Hugh Jenkins guided the Cats to a five-wicket victory over Lake Albert at Rawlings Park.
Harper (97) and Jenkins (51no) both played a crucial role in the Cats run chase as Wagga City reached their winning total of 5-247 with two overs remaining.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson was happy to grab the win but credited the effort of the Bulls who played well on their home deck.
"Yeah they put in a good performance," Thompson said.
"It was probably the best wicket that we've played on and losing the toss and them going into bat they probably got the best of the conditions.
"They made it really hard for us, but it was a good win for the boys."
After losing opener Alex Tucker (1) early, the Bulls recovered nicely as solid innings from Isaac Cooper (20), Haydn Pascoe (60) and Scott Billington (25) had Lake Albert sitting at 6-139 when Pascoe was bowled by Thompson.
Another couple of quick wickets from the Cats had the Bulls sitting at 8-151 when Tim Post came to the crease.
Post (55no) then blasted his way to an unbeaten half-century off just 23 balls while Connor Bock (35) also batted well as the Bulls ended up being dismissed for 246.
Thompson said it was a bit unfortunate to let Lake Albert's tail wag but he conceded there was nothing they could really do considering how well Post was batting.
"It is disappointing but you can't set a field to a bloke who's hitting them over the rope," he said.
"Posty just middled everything, he slapped us a couple of times and to get 50 odd off 20 balls was an outstanding knock.
"You can't really do too much about it, you have got to wait for him to make a mistake and he didn't make one.
"But we still thought that maybe they left 30 or 40 runs in the sheds to be honest because the wicket was that good.
"It was a phenomenal wicket."
Opening pair Aaron Maxwell (12) and Daniel Welsh (14) then got Wagga City off to a reasonable start in their run chase however they both were dismissed off the bowling of Post in the sixth over leaving the Cats at 2-32.
Enter Harper.
Backing up from a solid knock in Thursday nights Twenty20 Grand Final, Harper blasted his way to 97 off just 65 balls eventually being bowled by Jason Wells.
The Cats were at 5-176 when Harper left the crease as Jenkins and Cane Graetz (31no) then combined to finish off the job for Wagga City.
It was an impressive knock from Harper and Thompson said it was disappointing that he fell just short of raising the bat.
"He's improving every week and he's a dangerous man to control when he's going," he said.
"I was very disappointed in him getting out on 97 as I would've really liked to see him raise the bat because it was just a fantastic innings and to fall three runs short is heartbreaking to be honest.
"He still done a fantastic job for us and he's the reason we got home.
"Then for Hughy Jenkins it's been pretty hard for him, he's copped a couple of bad lbw decisions and I think he nicked one to Joel Robinson against South Wagga and he's taken a one-handed screamer.
"So he was on the bad luck train, but yesterday's performance with the bat just showed how classy he can be and he's going to be great batsman in the future."
It was Maxwell's 200th game for the Cats on Saturday and Thompson said it was good to grab the win to celebrate the occasion.
"Yeah it was great," he said.
"It's a good reward for all his hard work and it was unfortunate for him that he couldn't post a big score."
Wagga City 5-247 (J Harper 97, H Jenkins 51no; T Post 2-22, J Wells 2-44) d Lake Albert 246 (H Pascoe 60, T Post 55no; J Thompson 3-46)
