Unbeaten Gainsford century leads Colts to important victory over South Wagga

A sensational unbeaten century from Kooringal captain Sam Gainsford led the Colts to an important 32-run victory over South Wagga at Harris Park.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It's been a tough couple of seasons for Gainsford who has spent a fair bit of time on the sidelines through injury.
The skipper came to the crease in the 14th over with the Colts at 1-37 and he batted his way through the remaining overs to finish unbeaten at 144no off just 115 balls.
His knock helped guide the Colts to a staggering total of 7-275 while the Blues were able to post 8-243 in reply just falling shy of victory.
While happy to notch up his first century at Kooringal, Gainsford said he was more focused on securing the victory against the Blues.
"It's always nice to contribute but it was mainly about getting the win," Gainsford said.
"No doubt it was good to spend some time in the middle which I unfortunately haven't been able to do for sometime now.
"As a personal thing it was great, but it was even more pleasing to get the win in the end."
Colts opening pair Shaun Smith (48) and Cooper Manson (15) got Kooringal off to a reasonable start in the opening 10 overs of their innings.
Manson's innings was ended soon after which brought Gainsford to the crease and the skipper and Smith then put on a 61-run partnership.
Hamish Starr (29) was the next to arrive at the crease with the Colts at 2-98 and he and Gainsford then put on a 102-run third-wicket partnership.
Patrick and Nathan Cooke combined to dismiss Starr and then the Colts had a mini collapse as Zach Starr (0), Daniel Perri (0), Eden Breust (3) and Andrew Dutton (1) fell in quick succession to have Kooringal sitting at 6-210.
Mat Etchells (12no) remained unbeaten at the end of the innings and he was able to watch on from the non-strikers end as Gainsford blasted his way through the last couple of overs.
The Colts then had a dream start with the ball as Hamish Starr bowled Connor Willis with the second ball of the Blues innings to have them sitting at 1-1.
It was a positive start for the Colts with the ball and Gainsford said it was fantastic to claim an important early wicket.
"Yeah it was good, it's always nice getting an early one," he said.
"When you've got runs on the board you just want to take some early poles, so it was nice getting him early.
"But then credit to Joel (Robinson) and (Warren) Clunes for standing up and doing what they did, they batted beautifully together and they really put us under the pump for quite a while there.
"They batted really well and we were fortunate enough to get on top towards the back end of the innings and get the win."
Following the loss of Willis, Robinson (79) and Clunes (84) then put on a 172-run stand to have the Blues right back in the hunt with around 15 overs remaining.
Gainsford said the pair definitely had him nervous and he was glad his side managed to wrangle back control of the game.
"They were batting really well," he said.
"They went about it the right way chasing a total like that so definitely we were nervous at a stage there as they didn't look like getting out at all."
Patrick Cooke (19), Lincoln Lauder (14) and Hayden Gardiner (12no) all had nice contributions for the Blues at the end of South Wagga's innings however they were unable to hunt down the required total.
Kooringal 7-275 (S Gainsford 144no, S Smith 48; P Cooke 2-46, N Cooke 2-55) d South Wagga 8-243 (W Clunes 84, J Robinson 79; Z Starr 3-28, W Oliver 3-64)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.