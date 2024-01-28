Our top citizens are honoured as Riverina marks Australia Day

Hard working members of communities across the Riverina have been recognised for their efforts as Australia Day events were held across the region this week.
Volunteers and up and coming leaders were just some of those to receive Australia Day honours for going above and beyond.
Citizen of the Year: Simon Lloyd
Young Citizen of the Year: Isaac Kunde
Volunteer/Community Group of the Year: Carevan Foundation
Citizen of the Year: Chris Gardiner
Young Citizen of the Year: Eloise Jay
Citizen of the Year: Stephan Hatty
Young Citizen of the Year: Edward Hatty
Community Event/Group of the Year: Advance Matong Committee
Citizen of the Year: Pat Sergi
Junior Citizen of the Year: Madisyn Sarkis
Local Hero Award: Sophie Bozic
Citizen of the Year: Rob Neill
Young Citizen of the Year: Leo Fitzpatrick-Dedini
Gavin Johnston Vocational Award: Pauline Symons
Citizen of the Year: Gregory (Joey) Longford
Lifelong Citizen to the Shire: Sheree Wilesmith
Young Citizen of the Year: Jack Crowe
Citizen of the Year: Larraine Hoffmann
Australia Day Awards: Natasha Gowland and Larraine Hoffmann
Citizen of the Year: Brian Neill Payne
Senior Citizen of the Year: Michael Batchelor
Young Citizen of the Year: Eliza Fraser
Environmental Award: Peter Beal
Citizen of the Year: Bob Brabin
Young Citizen of the Year: Elizabeth West
Tumbarumba
Citizen of the Year: Lance Adams
Service to the Community: Jen Vinge
Young Citizen of the Year: Amelia Murray
Citizen of the Year: David Wren
Citizen of the Year: Annette St Clair
Young Citizen of the Year: Angus Smith
Environmental Citizen of the Year: Demonstration Gardens Wagga
Walk of Honour: Peter Cox
