The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Our top citizens are honoured as Riverina marks Australia Day

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 28 2024 - 8:09pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colleambally Australia Day ambassador John Harper, Young Citizen of the Year Eloise Jay and Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae at this year's celebrations. Picture contributed
Colleambally Australia Day ambassador John Harper, Young Citizen of the Year Eloise Jay and Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae at this year's celebrations. Picture contributed

Hard working members of communities across the Riverina have been recognised for their efforts as Australia Day events were held across the region this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.