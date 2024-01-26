Multiple people injured, rescue helicopter called in after river boat crash

Multiple people are being treated by paramedics for various injuries after a boating incident on the Murrumbidgee River.
Emergency services rushed to Gogeldrie Weir, southwest of Leeton, about 7pm on Australia Day following reports of a boat collision on the river.
It is understood two boats collided.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were treating four people at the scene.
The patients included a woman in her 50s who is being treated for injuries to her pelvis and back, a man in his 50s with a head injury, a woman aged in her 20s for a leg injury and a teenager whose injuries were not yet clear.
A rescue helicopter was tasked from Canberra and landed at the weir about 8.30pm.
As of 9.20pm, the helicopter remained at the scene.
It is understood two people will be flown to hospital and the two others will be transported by road ambulance to Griffith Base Hospital.
