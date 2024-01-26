Sparring returns to winning ways after Stubbs elects to split stablemates

Sparring was the only horse Ron Stubbs needed to take out the Wagga Scamper (1000m) on Australia Day.
The five-year-old was one of three horses the Albury trainer accepted with for Friday's race but was the only one to start.
He elected to save both Tap 'N' Run and Bianco Vilano for different assignments, however after a couple of disappointing efforts was pleased to see Sparring bounce back to winning ways.
"I was pretty disappointed with his first two runs this campaign but it might have been trainer error I think," Stubbs said.
"He's a gross horse who loves his food and he always looked well but he might have been a little bit fat too."
Stubbs also changed things up a little to try to spark Sparring back to his best.
He spent a week away from the stables and was sent over a few jumps to provide a different challenge.
"It's just for a complete mind change," he said.
"That seemed to help him too.
"He came back and won today the way you would like him to win."
Sparring ($7.50) was able to slot in just off the speed in the small field.
However he soon found himself in front after entering the straight before holding off Oh No Mikki ($1.80 fav) to win by a length.
Stubbs had already ruled out of the Country Championships because of distance concerns.
Instead he's considering plotting a path towards defending his Flat Knacker title over Albury's cup carnival.
"We will have a look at the program and try to find a nice 1000-metre race somewhere, maybe it's the Flat Knacker coming up at the Albury cup meeting again," Stubbs said.
"He won that last year so we might have to defend that but it will be subject to weights now too as he's always up in the weights."
Meanwhile Unique Prince made it two wins in a row for Wagga trainer Peter Morgan after success in the Australia Day Cup Benchmark 74 (2000m).
After being placed in all five of his starts since changing stables, Unique Prince has now won twice in the last 11 days at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Stepping out in distance again, Morgan's confidence was well placed.
"He seems to appreciate the longer distances and is getting better as he goes," Morgan said.
"After watching him the other day and how he finished off I didn't think the extra distance wouldn't hurt at all and they were much the same class of horse so I thought he would go good again."
This time around Unique Prince ($2.60) had to do things tough after drawing wide.
He still had more than enough on his rivals to down Cracking Dawn ($31) by a length.
Morgan was impressed by his efforts.
"Last time he had it very easy and drew in and today he drew the outside barrier and had to work to get across," he said.
