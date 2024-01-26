Councillors to debate controversial plans to turn historic home into childcare centre

Controversial plans to convert a historic Central Wagga home into a childcare centre have been recommended for approval despite a number of objections from members of the community.
Councillors will on Monday night weigh up whether to green light a development application to convert the historic Foxborough Hall, the former home of Wagga mayor James Gormly at 25-27 Hardy Avenue, into a childcare facility.
Councillors will consider whether to grant site owners permission to use the 1697-square-metre block as a childcare facility for 72 children.
This is expected to include a maximum of 30 children between the ages of 0 and 2, 19 children aged 2-3 and 23 children aged 3-6 years.
The R1-classed land, which has previously been permitted to operate as a medical centre, will not require rezoning as a childcare centre is listed as permitted with consent under that zoning.
The $792,000 development would see alterations to the historic two-storey 1857 building on the site and a revised layout for the existing car park which would allow for 18 car spaces when complete.
If approved, the centre would operate between 6.30am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday and employ up to 15 staff members per day.
The site is surrounded by residential lots and sits opposite Calvary Hospital.
A report on the development by Wagga City Council's city development manager Paul O'Brien noted a number of submissions against the proposal were received, with specific concerns over traffic and parking.
One submission raised concerns over the "non-existent" parking in the area at present and cast doubt over whether the 18 spaces to be provided within the precinct would suffice.
Another member of the public raised concern over the "traffic congestion" they believed would result from the development and said the area was "already terrible for parking".
"It is already extremely difficult to find parking for any of the specialist facilities and the hospital parking is fully used most of the time," the person wrote.
However, a traffic impact report included as part of the DA found there would be no adverse impacts on the local roads around the site as a result of the new proposal.
The car park was found to comply with Australian standards and the number of parking spaces was in line with the development control plan.
Another member of the public raised concerns the noise from the proposed childcare centre would have adverse impacts on the ability for medical doctors and specialists doing shift work to sleep.
"I have strong concerns about the impact noise levels will have on them and their ability to have fulfilled sleep to allow them to be fresh and alert for ongoing shifts at the hospital," they wrote.
An acoustic report, which examined how loud the centre was likely to be during operation, found that subject to recommendations, the noise levels would comply with appropriate levels for the area, however the use of outdoor play areas would be restricted until after 7am.
Mr O'Brien recommended the development be approved and said the proposal is considered "suitable" and "in the public interest".
He said the impacts of the development were "acceptable and can be managed via the recommended conditions of consent".
The proposal follows hot on the heels of the controversy generated over plans to open the recently-approved childcare centre on a residential street in nearby Turvey Park.
After initially rejecting plans to convert two residential properties into a childcare centre on Halloran Street, the council approved the development which would accommodate 46 children.
