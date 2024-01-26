Driver's shock after rock pelted at car smashes windscreen in night-time attack

A Wagga woman has been left shaken and fearful of driving in the dark after a large rock was pelted at her car and smashed her windscreen.
Glenfield Park resident Vicki Hanson was driving home one night this week when she was targeted by what she described as a group of people throwing rocks at oncoming traffic.
The ordeal, which happened about 9.45pm on Wednesday, has prompted Ms Hanson to warn others to be careful when driving along Glenfield Road, near where the thoroughfare intersects with Red Hill Road.
The rock hit her vehicle with such force it shattered the windscreen.
"I heard somebody call out 'throw', because I had my window down, but I didn't think anything of it and then next minute [the rock hit the windscreen]," she said
"When it first happened I sort of didn't realise it was so bad because it was so dark.
"Then a car went past and the headlights lit up the windscreen."
Ms Hanson was then able to see just how destroyed her windscreen was and just how lucky she was that it hadn't smashed through and hit her.
"I pulled up maybe 400 metres away. I didn't want to pull up too close because I was concerned whoever threw it would come down and do something else," she said.
"Then the shock set in, I tried to call the police but couldn't think of the number and then I remembered to call triple zero.
"It was a big rock."
A shaken Ms Hanson reported the incident to the police but said the damage was more than just physical.
"I won't drive up there of the night, I'm too scared," she said.
"When I got home I was a mess and my son couldn't believe it. My sons were fuming.
"It's just knowing that you can't drive safely anywhere, I went over to help a friend and ended up getting targeted."
Ms Hanson said more lighting along Glenfield Road between Red Hill Road and Bruce Street might be helpful in boosting safety and stopping incidents from happening.
"They need more lights along there, that might deter them, maybe, because it's so dark along there," she said.
While Ms Hanson was able to get her windscreen fixed the following day, it cost her a night's worth of sleep and unnecessary hassle through no fault of her own.
"I was lucky enough I was able to get it fixed the next day but it still goes through my insurance so you lose in the long run, really," she said.
"I didn't sleep half the night and then I had to go back to work the next day, so it took its toll."
Another resident who lives near where the incident occurred, but wanted to remain anonymous, captured a group of six people on CCTV cameras around the time of the rock-throwing incident.
Those depicted in the vision appeared to be aged in their teens and were believed to be throwing something towards headlights of a passing vehicle at the time. The footage will be given to police.
The Daily Advertiser contacted Wagga police for comment.
