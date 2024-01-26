Quacking time as biggest-ever Australia Day duck races draws huge crowd

The biggest-ever Mighty Murrumbidgee River Duck Races made for a quacking Australia Day for the big crowd of onlookers who hit the sand at Wagga Beach on Friday.
The annual event drew in a wave of first-time faces, which South Wagga Apex Club's Josh Paul credited to the amount of free and affordable activities on offer for families.
"This is the first year we offered free amusement rides and family activities like face painting - we wanted to make the event available to all families without the burden of costs and it really paid off," Mr Paul said.
"The community spirit was really good to see and that's what Wagga is about, and it's what the South Wagga Apex Club is about.
"We've been able to put on an incredible event and the community has really gotten behind us."
Mr Paul said throughout the day thousands of people showed up at Wagga Beach for the event, which he believed was the biggest year they've ever had.
Among those to attend the event for the first time was Wagga mother-daughter duo Cindy Macintosh and nine-year-old Pippa Hogan.
"We came today just for an outing - we've never been down before and thought we would check it out," Ms Macintosh said.
"It's really good, there's lots to do and it's great for the kids.
"You can't beat the river, we love the river and the sand."
