Blazing Home ready for fresh start after disappointing season in Junee Cup

After a virus plagued his last campaign, Jackson Painting is looking to get things back on track with Blazing Home.
After winning his first eight races, and nine of his first 10, the promising four-year-old hasn't been able to add to his winning record since March.
He only managed one placing in five starts last preparation but still did enough to qualify for the group one Breeders Crown final.
Blazing Home will resume in the Junee Pacers Cup at Riverina Paceway on Saturday.
Painting is hopeful he can show he's on his way to being back to his best.
"He's not anywhere near fully wound up so he's no moral that's for sure as he's probably about 80 per cent I'd say, but he had a nice, quiet trial and hit the line very well on Monday so things are going in the right direction," Painting said.
"We we let him tell us on Saturday where we go next but the plans are to go to the heats of the Chariots (Of Fire) with him so he's going have to be at the top of his game as they are a pretty strong crop of four-year-olds, but when he is right we know he's as good as them."
After little went right last time, Painting wants to use Saturday's feature as a real guide to where the four-year-old is at.
However he was pleased to at least have an explanation for his performances.
"He was super disappointing in the final," Painting said.
"He was disappointing a few runs before too, but got home super in the semi-final, he ran a 24.8 quarter and I thought we were back on track with him as he had a virus after Menangle.
"We thought we got on top of it but he went horrible in the final, was very disappointing, but got the bloods done and everything was out of whack.
"We had an excuse as to why he didn't perform like we know he can."
Blazing Home was credited with a 50-metre trial win at Leeton on Monday.
Painting was pleased with his efforts but knows it won't be an easy first-up assignment after drawing the outside of the front row.
"It's never easy when you draw the outside of the front row in any race so he's going to have be pretty good to win, especially being first up," he said.
"Everything has been good with him, his heart rate at home is all good, his breathing seems a lot better so fingers crossed he's over the virus he had last prep and puts his best foot forward this time in."
Junee's feature meeting has been transferred to Wagga due to issues with the track.
However Painting believes it has helped attract one of the strongest fields.
He's also looking for success with Meet Me At The Beach in the Allan Harpley Memorial (2270m)
She's won her last two starts and Painting is looking to use the race as a lead into the Waratah Series Final at Menangle next weekend.
"She's going well but she's a funny mare though and she's not one you could go out there and be extremely confident with as she has got a mind of her own," he said.
"A lot will depend on which one of her turns up but if the right one turns up she will be hard to beat."
The first of nine races is at 5.38pm.
