The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Blazing Home ready for fresh start after disappointing season in Junee Cup

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Painting is chasing a change of fortune with Blazing Home who resumes in the Junee Pacers Cup at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Jackson Painting is chasing a change of fortune with Blazing Home who resumes in the Junee Pacers Cup at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Courtney Rees

After a virus plagued his last campaign, Jackson Painting is looking to get things back on track with Blazing Home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.