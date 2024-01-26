Superb spell from Graetz earns him top honour in Twenty20 Grand Final

A superb spell with the ball saw Cane Graetz earn player of the final honours in Wagga City's Twenty20 premiership win on Thursday night at Robertson Oval.
Graetz finished with impressive figures of 3-18 after claiming the wickets of Will Morley (5), Tim Cameron (5) and Brent Byrnes (0).
He admitted that the honour came as a bit of a surprise saying that he thought everyone did their job with both bat and ball.
"I'm definitely stoked with it," Graetz said.
"I didn't expect it coming and I thought it was an all-round team performance.
"Everyone did their job with the bat and everyone did their job with the ball so it's definitely a surprise but I'll take it for sure."
Graetz had an unfortunate start to his evening after being run-out at the non-strikers end following a straight drive from Hugh Jenkins.
Wagga RSL's Tim Cameron was able to get a hand to the ball which then cannoned into the stumps leaving Graetz to walk back to the sheds.
He admitted that it was the first time that he's ever been run-out in such fashion and said that the whole incident happened in slow motion.
"That's actually my first one," he said.
"It was like in slow-mo, I've taken off and it's come down and I saw him get a hand to it as I was coming back.
"It was like it was rolling in slow-mo and I was like oh no it's going and I knew what was happening."
After the disappointment of missing out with the bat, Graetz said it was good to be able to contribute with the ball in the second innings.
"This year I've been bowling a bit more spin," he said.
"Josh (Thompson) has been throwing me the ball a bit more often, it's really good to contribute that way and help the boys and try and get a couple of wickets."
Graetz wasn't the only Cats bowler to perform with the ball as Gus Coles (3-15), Louis Grigg (0-9) and Finn Jenkins (1-13) also bowled superbly in the win.
The trio of Coles, Grigg and Jenkins are all still quite young and Graetz said it was good to see the younger players stepping up this season.
"The young kids this year you give them any task and they are up to it straight away," he said.
"They never say no, they never back down and so far this year they are all producing which is really nice to see.
"It's good for the future of the club especially as one of the older ones in the team."
The Cats are also flying in the one-day competition and Graetz said they had exceeded their own expectations so far.
"We are going a lot better than we thought we would when we sat down at the start of the year and had a bit of a chat," he said.
"We are certainly not complaining about that and hopefully we can just keep rolling on and keep the momentum going.
"The young kids seem to be confidence players so if we can keep winning and keep rolling on it's obviously going to do them the world of good towards the end of the year.
"But anything can happen, so you've got to take it one game at a time and see how we go."
