'We'll look at every aspect': Critical incident probe after two killed in crash

Police are investigating the death of two men in a head-on crash in the western Riverina.
Officers had conducted a search warrant at a home in Goodnight, near the NSW-Victorian border south of Balranald, before Thursday morning's crash.
A 22-year-old man was served a notice by officers and was then involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.
The cars collided on Stony Creek Road at Kyalite about 11.20am, killing the 22-year-old and a Victorian man, aged 61, who was in the other vehicle.
The crash involved a utility and a small truck.
A crime scene was established and a critical incident investigation launched to determine whether police actions were in any way linked to the crash.
The investigation, which is being led by a critical incident team from the Riverina Police District, will be subject to an independent review.
Speaking from Albury police station, NSW Police Acting Superintendent Ray Stynes said every angle of the case would be examined.
"The investigation's in its infancy and all aspects of the incident will be investigated," Acting Superintendent Stynes said.
"We'll look at every aspect of the police involvement.
"We'll investigate if the police involvement has had any indication into any serious death or injury."
Police on both sides of the border are running safety operations across the Australia Day long weekend.
Acting Superintendent Stynes said officers were issuing double demerit points for NSW offences from Friday to Sunday.
"Please drive safely, stick to the speed limit and be aware of where you are on the road," he said.
"Country roads are synonymous with accidents."
