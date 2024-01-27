Mad Hatter-themed party as aged-care centre celebrates first birthday

A Wagga aged-care facility was briefly transformed into a scene from Alice in Wonderland this week as its residents and staff gathered to mark a special milestone.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Wagga Community Aged Care celebrated its first birthday with a party for residents and their families.
Those in attendance listened to live entertainment, gathered for a high tea and enjoyed some cake during a Mad Hatter-themed celebration inside the facility's Coral Pavilion on Tuesday, January 23.
The Signature Care facility, which was built on the CSU South Campus site in Turvey Park, officially opened its doors in January 2023.
Its first resident, June Roworth, joined the centre's residential manager Mel Geale to cut a special birthday cake during Tuesday's celebrations.
Images are available for purchase by calling The Daily Advertiser's office on 6938 3300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.