Nothing 'plane' about Warwick: Former councillor's community work earns OAM

A former Riverina councillor, show society president and aircraft enthusiast has been honoured for his decades of community work.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Warwick Heckendorf, from Narrandera, received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) as part of this year's Australia Day honours list and said he was surprised when told of the accolade.
"I was a bit gratified when I got it I suppose, you don't think about these things when you do community work, it doesn't even entertain your mind," Mr Heckendorf said.
The OAM recipient was elected as a Narrandera councillor in 1974 and represented the area of Sandigo until he quit in 2004.
Mr Heckendorf said the highlights of his service were the installation of a waterslide in the Lake Talbot swimming complex in 1981 and the Tiger Moth memorial.
"The first New Year's Day after we put it [the slide] in we had 5000 people at Lake Talbot ... they couldn't get parking anywhere," he said.
"At the time it cost $17,000 and we paid it off in the first year."
Mr Heckendorf was the chairman of the Tiger Moth memorial committee and he and several other members raised money to put the aircraft in the building in Narrandera Park.
He said this was important because he was honouring the airmen who lost their lives during World War II.
"Narrandera was the largest elementary flying training school in Australia during the war," he said.
"The air force put a training facility where the Narrandera-Leeton Airport is at the moment in 1941, and they trained 3800 pilots there during the war."
Mr Heckendorf has been a member of the Narrandera Show Society for 30 years and was society president for five years in the 80s.
Looking back, he said his family had a long history of volunteering in the local community, where his father was also a councillor.
"It's very hard to get any volunteers at the moment, but back in those days it was a common thing," he said.
Mr Heckendorf said volunteering was no longer valued today and it would be hard to get anyone to volunteer for the local Rotary club.
"They [the Rotary club and Lions Club] have trouble getting members now, I think everybody is working, people have got to spend more time working to make a living," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.