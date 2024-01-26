Your say: Vandals need to be brought to justice

This meeting was to discuss the problem of storm water drainage on Blamey Barracks and the effect on Kapooka Creek flooding. I produced a large number of photos of problems along Kapooka Creek. They showed no interest in what I produced. Their remark was we can not influence Wagga Council about their problems along Kapooka Creek. I asked if they had (the constituents) invited a senior member of council to this meeting and the answer was no. So that is exactly what I have stated for the past 37 years at San Isidore. They don't talk to one or the other, just about how good things are on Blamey Barracks.