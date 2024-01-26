Your say: Vandals need to be brought to justice

The recent vandalism on two statues in St Kilda in Melbourne is the straw that broke the camel's back - one being the Queen Victoria statue and the other being Sir Captain Cook.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
These vandals need to be brought to justice for this and this. I think it is more than vandalism, it's an act of terrorism and a sentence of 25 years to LIFE behind bars is the only punishment that should be served.
However, knowing our luck, those criminals will get just a slap on the wrists for what they did and if that's all they'll get then that's not justice.
This has to be the lowest act I've ever seen and also happening on the eve of Australia Day just makes anyone sick in the stomach. Shame on them.
Our federal government announced former Labor member Craig Emerson would lead a review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct and the possibility of price gouging by the major food chains (DA, January 13).
If history repeats itself, this enquiry will take some considerable time (18 months?) and cost millions of dollars (that's taxpayer dollars).
I could save this waste of time and money in five minutes with one question. Do the major food chains donate funds to the state and federal government coffers and if so, how much?
Any feelings of appreciation I may have felt that the DA published my letter on January 26 were eliminated by the accompanying editorial headlined "Brawl detracts from good of Australia Day".
To so dismiss a necessary discussion is indicative of an all too widespread unwillingness, possibly even inability, to face issues intrinsic to our history - issues which go to our credibility as a nation of principles.
In particular, I take the strongest possible exception to the final sentence of the second paragraph: "And elements of this debate only get SILLIER and MORE OVERTLY POLITICAL" (emphasis added).
Instances of "sillier" and "more overtly political" then follow: "That the leadup to this Australia Day would be shaped by mourning and outrage ... should mark the nadir of this debate".
Characterising the long-standing, well-justified grief of First Nations as "silly" and equating same with recent inane, even asinine, comments of a prominent politician does no justice to the relevance of the issues involved. I hasten to add that I do not speak for First Nations.
This is a matter for racially non-indigenous Australians. That the 18th century seizure of this country was legally dubious at best; that the rights of those in possession from time immemorial were ignored; that imposed British law favoured the intruders and was consistently denied to a native population who were dispossessed, murdered and maltreated - these are facts of Australia's history that no amount of hooray-harrying can eliminate.
These are facts that we must honestly deal with if we are to properly celebrate what it means to be Australian today. And it might help if the DA's leader writers gave a little more thought to their essays.
I think I need a new pair of specs, plus a new pair of hearing aids.
I recently attended a San Isidore community conference called by the Department of Defence, at great expense to the taxpayers. For example consultants from Sydney, engineers from ?, Army personnel from Canberra, Air Force personnel from Wagga and elsewhere, Wagga City Council maybe (I did not see them at first sitting from 3-4pm).
This meeting was to discuss the problem of storm water drainage on Blamey Barracks and the effect on Kapooka Creek flooding. I produced a large number of photos of problems along Kapooka Creek. They showed no interest in what I produced. Their remark was we can not influence Wagga Council about their problems along Kapooka Creek. I asked if they had (the constituents) invited a senior member of council to this meeting and the answer was no. So that is exactly what I have stated for the past 37 years at San Isidore. They don't talk to one or the other, just about how good things are on Blamey Barracks.
Example: Wagga City Council one week before this time-wasting event permitted the dumping of approximately eighty metres of fill, three metres from the edge of Kapooka Creek, 500 metres from Blamey Barracks- if a large rainfall occurs in the short period of time this will close Kapooka Road, Benedict Avenue. One way in, one way out of the main village. Council have been notified of this fill by myself.
Life jacket on, boat at the ready, flare gun loaded, water pumps ready, postie will have to row to deliver (rates notice).
PS. Seems like the only way to get things done in Wagga is through the ombudsman or woman.
Woolworths CEO's response to not supporting Australia Day and supporting other international festivities based on their "connection to food" is a cop out and unAustralian.
Has he never heard of " throw another snag on the BBQ"?
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.