'Really happy': The Ezidi family who've found safety and peace in Wagga

Members of a newly-arrived Wagga family who were forced to flee their home country in fear of their lives were among 40 people to become Australian citizens at a special ceremony on Friday.
Khalif Mandamuosky and his daughter, Midya Bari, received their citizenship, alongside other members of their family, during an Australia Day event held in the Riverside precinct.
Mr Mandamuosky, who spoke to The Daily Advertiser via his daughter as translator, said his journey began when he had to flee a genocide against his own people.
The family is Ezidi, more commonly known as Yazidis - a religious and cultural minority who have long faced persecution in the Middle East.
In 2014, Islamic State (ISIS) militants launched a genocide against the Ezidis and their community was attacked in Northern Iraq.
Mr Mandamuosky and his family fled their town in Iraq on August 3, 2014, when ISIS militants attacked them.
"They were killing men and taking kids and women. Because of the genocide we ran away," he said.
"For a long time we were in danger, we had 73 genocidal massacres against us by Islamists."
Mr Mandamuosky said he and his family fled to Turkey, travelling by car and foot. They lived in a refugee camp for four years and were subjected to extreme weather conditions.
"It was really hard in winter. We were living in a tent where it was snowing and cold," he said.
"In the summer it would sometimes reach 45 degrees."
Mr Mandamuosky said his family's life changed when they applied for a humanitarian visa to Australia via the Australian Consulate Embassy in Turkey.
"People talk about Australia as a nice place and how they help people in need," he said.
The family has been living in Wagga for three years and prior to that lived in Armidale for two years.
Mr Mandamuosky said life had been good in Wagga, where several of their family members were going to school and working.
"Lots of people helped us with volunteering, things we didn't know, some people helped us with jobs," he said.
He said their family chose Wagga because of the university - Ms Bari is studying a law degree at CSU.
"We're really happy [they're Australian citizens], the only thing we want is to feel safe and peace," he said.
"Nothing is more important to us then safety."
The Wagga citizenship ceremony was one of 430 held across the country on January 26, as Australia welcomed a record 22,200 people as citizens.
