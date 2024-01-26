The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Residents reflect on meaning of Australia Day as Wagga celebrates

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 26 2024 - 12:48pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Members of the public have weighed in on the meaning of Australia Day as crowds descended on Wagga Beach to kick the big day off.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.