Residents reflect on meaning of Australia Day as Wagga celebrates

Members of the public have weighed in on the meaning of Australia Day as crowds descended on Wagga Beach to kick the big day off.
Families and friends flocked to the new Riverside precinct for a free breakfast while taking the time to enjoy the live music and a trapeze performance.
Len Masson was among the many who enjoyed the morning's festivities and he believed it was important to celebrate Australia Day.
Mr Masson said while he had no issues with January 26 himself, he said it doesn't have to be held on that date.
"My family goes back nine generations to the convicts," he said.
"So it's right back to the beginning of white settlement in Australia, and that's what Australia Day makes me think of."
Mr Masson was out celebrating with more recent immigrants and said together they helped make up the nation.
"We don't have to worry about what day or date it's celebrated, we just have to celebrate Australia Day," he said.
"Just as other countries celebrate like the USA with Independence Day and France with Bastille Day, we also have to celebrate Australia Day and today is a great day for it."
Meanwhile, carving away at a sand sculpture monument to welcome Wagga's 40 new Australian citizens, Steve Machell of Sandology said he could "see both sides of the argument" but "wouldn't mind" if the date was changed.
"I think it's good to celebrate who we are no matter where you are in the country," Mr Machell said.
When deciding what sand sculpture to build for the occasion, Mr Machell considered the Australian Coat of Arms, but amid copyright concerns, eventually settled on something similar - two kangaroos hugging a heart which bears a message to our newest citizens: "Welcome home".
"Today is about welcoming new Australians," he said.
For Sandra Baxter, Australia "means everything".
"I celebrate Australia Day and I find it's great ... [and we live in] the best country in the world," Ms Baxter said.
Trevor Urquhart said the day was a time to "celebrate our country" and "bring people together".
"We hope Australia Day will be a day where all Australians will come together, and that includes our Indigenous brothers and sisters," Mr Urquhart said.
Hugh McMullen said it was also an important opportunity to enjoy time with loved ones.
"It's a great day to spend with the family," Mr McMullen said.
