Colvin looks to defend Tumbarumba Cup crown with Carnival Miss

Carnival Miss winning last year's Tumbarumba Cup sparked some joyous scenes and now she is looking to repeat the dose.
Buoyed on plenty of local owners, her win in last year's feature was certainly a highlight of the racing season.
She's only won one run since but Wagga trainer Gary Colvin hopes another trip into the hills can be a success.
"She wasn't too bad last time but probably just got run off her legs in a pretty strong field," Colvin said.
"She's had a few issues this prep but we're hoping we can really bounce back on Saturday as she has worked well this week.
"All the owners are from Tumbarumba so we've got to do something up there."
Just like last year, Carnival Miss has drawn barrier one.
There has already been a couple of scratchings and Colvin hopes both will be a plus on Saturday.
"You have to draw pretty well there and while she probably doesn't get out as well as we want her to, she won't be far behind them," he said.
"She did lead last time but she will be right up there with the pace hopefully and she can get up that hill and around the corner alright like she did last time."
Carnival Miss hasn't been placed in any of her six starts this preparation after a win in May before a spell.
Colvin expects stepping back up to the 1400 metres will be a benefit.
"I think the 1400 will suit her now too as he's getting a bit dour," he said.
"Over the 1200 she probably got run off her legs last time so we hope it will suit better last time.
"It's pretty hard when they get to that rating (64) to place your horses and you don't always get the right races for them but she had a good, strong 1200 going into this race and hopefully it puts her in the right frame of mind and she can do the job for this."
Holly Durnan will take the ride with her two-kilogram claim another boost with Danny Beasley, who won last year, already committed to racing at Randwick.
Durnan did ride the mare in track work at Tumbarumba leading into last year's win.
The first of six races for the non-TAB meeting starts at 1.30pm.
