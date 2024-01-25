'I live, I breathe': Community comes together to mark Survival Day

The Wagga community united on Thursday evening to mark Survival Day.
The city's Riverside precinct hosted the 'Murun-dhu' - I Live, I Breathe community event, which featured a smoking ceremony, family-friendly activities and a concert featuring First Nations musicians and artists.
The gathering was organised by Mawang Gaway with support from First Nations individuals and organisations, and in partnership with the Australia Day 2024 Community Committee. It was supported by Wagga City Council.
Survival Day is the acknowledgement of the First Nations people affected by the British invasion of sovereign First Nations lands on January 26.
At the event on Thursday Aunty Cheryl Penrith urged people to light a candle for those First Nations people who are no longer with us and who are survivors of the invasion.
Bernard Higgins said the event gave residents the option to spend time with First Nations people in celebration of their culture.
"It gives First Nations people a safe space to celebrate our culture and the fact that we are a part of the community just as much as anyone else," he said.
"It's about giving people an alternative."
The gathering also allowed people to come together in unity and strength following the outcome of the referendum.
"A lot of First Nations people might be feeling a lot of emotions and grief around this time of year, especially post-referendum," he said.
"The events provide an option for the community to come together and have that sense of belonging."
