Elite performance with ball guides Cats to Twenty20 premiership win over Wagga RSL

An elite performance with the ball has guided Wagga City to a 70-run belting of Wagga RSL in the Wagga Cricket Twenty20 grand final.
The Cats won the toss and elected to bat, grinding their way to a competitive total of 6-151 after strong contributions from Jack Harper (37 off 20), Daniel Welsh (35 off 35), captain-coach Josh Thompson (27 off 27) and Caleb Walker (23 off 17).
Wagga City's bowling attack has been ruthless at times this season and they put up one of their best performances all season against the Bulldogs dismissing RSL for 81 runs with three overs remaining.
Cane Graetz (3-18) led the way with the ball and was awarded player of the final while Gus Coles (3-15), Louis Grigg (0-9) and Finn Jenkins (1-13) all bowled superbly.
It was a terrific team performance from the Cats and Thompson was incredibly proud of the effort from his side to claim the first silverware of the season.
"I think that was a pretty full performance," Thompson said.
"I think that wicket was a lot more challenging to bat on than what I thought, 150 probably seems it wasn't that difficult but they bowled pretty well and you really had to capitalise on their bad bowling.
"There was a lot of good balls in there and it was hard to keep it ticking but you look at blokes like Jack Harper who hits 30-odd off 20 rocks.
"I don't know how he does it but that's a stellar innings and it got us back in front of the game as I felt they were well in front for the first eight overs.
"You look at Dan Welsh's innings, he didn't quite get off to a great start but just to make sure that he didn't lose his head and get out.
"He made sure that we got to that next stage and then myself and Cally had that little partnership in the middle to finish off.
"It was a little bit disappointing that we lost three wickets in the last two overs as we probably could've had 160.
"But the boys with the ball are the backbone of the club at the moment, their average age is probably 20 and that's Cane boosting it up.
"It's a fantastic effort and I think the boys will be really proud."
It was a somewhat slow start with the bat for the Cats as Welsh and Aaron Maxwell struggled to put a lot of runs on the scoreboard in the early overs.
Maxwell was then trapped lbw for 13 by Charlie Munn which had the Cats sitting at 1-28 off six overs.
But Harper and Welsh soon got to work, adding 72 runs off the next six overs to have Wagga City sitting at 3-100 after 12 overs.
Thompson was full of praise for the pair for their offensive batting which saw them take 25 runs off the 10th over.
"We would've liked to have been at that six to eight an over, that's what we've aimed for the whole season," he said.
"But we talked about it and said if it doesn't go our way then make sure we don't lose wickets as that's the issue.
"If you get a few dots balls and you get through and you don't get out then you come out the other end.
"But if you lose wickets then someone else has got to come in, so I thought they did that perfectly and for the boys in the middle order which have struggled all year to capitalise and get a score for the boys to bowl at was a really good effort."
RSL got off to a reasonable start in their chase, ending the third over at 0-14 following good starts from opening pair Ethan Perry and Tom Lavender.
Perry would then be run-out for six by Finn Jenkins in the fourth over which started the collapse for the Bulldogs.
Lavender (4) was not long after dismissed off the bowling of Gus Coles while Will Morley (5) was also soon back in the sheds leaving RSL sitting at 3-26.
Sam Smith (13 off 16), Sam Perry (16 off 14) and Charlie Munn (10no off 14) all put up a bit of resistance for RSL with the bat, but it wasn't enough as they fell way short of their required total.
Wagga City 6-151 (J Harper 37, D Welsh 35; T Cameron 1-19, S Smith 1-23, R Guy 1-28, S Perry 1-31, C Munn 1-36) d Wagga RSL 81 (S Perry 16, S Smith 13; G Coles 3-15, C Graetz 3-18)
