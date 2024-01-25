The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Elite performance with ball guides Cats to Twenty20 premiership win over Wagga RSL

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 26 2024 - 11:04am, first published January 25 2024 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City celebrate winning the Wagga Cricket Twenty20 Grand Final against Wagga RSL at Robertson Oval. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Wagga City celebrate winning the Wagga Cricket Twenty20 Grand Final against Wagga RSL at Robertson Oval. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

An elite performance with the ball has guided Wagga City to a 70-run belting of Wagga RSL in the Wagga Cricket Twenty20 grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.