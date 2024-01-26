Maxwell to bring up major milestone this weekend against Lake Albert

Wagga City all-rounder Aaron Maxwell will become just the second player to notch up 200 first grade games for the Cats on Saturday against Lake Albert.
Maxwell will join Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson in the exclusive club who brought up the milestone back in round three against South Wagga.
The all-rounder has long been one of the Cats most reliable and consistent performers having scored over 4300 runs and taken 120 wickets during his time at the club.
There has also been plenty of success for Maxwell as he is a five-time one-day/two-day premiership player and he has also now a five-time Twenty20 premiership player.
Maxwell has enjoyed his journey at the Cats and said that he was looking forward to bringing up the milestone on Saturday against the Bulls.
"Yeah it's been a pretty long road," Maxwell said.
"But it's been good and I'm looking forward to it."
Maxwell has been in terrific form this season with both bat and ball and is arguably the front-runner for the Brian Lawrence Medal ahead of the final five rounds.
The all-rounder denied that he's changed anything in terms of his preparation this season and believed that luck had played a major role in his success.
"I think everything has just worked out," he said.
"Nothing has really changed."
Once one of the younger players in the Cats side, Maxwell is now one of the more experienced heads that are mentoring the next generation of Wagga City stars.
Maxwell said that it's great to see the younger players crack their way into the first grade team after coming up through the junior club.
"Yeah it's good to see so many young blokes like Hughy and Vaughn and the Jenkins boys," he said.
"Gus Coles, a lot of these young blokes played juniors all the way through and it's good to see them coming through.
"They'll be the ones running the show soon so it's good."
The Cats are currently flying heading into the final five rounds before finals having only dropped two games all season.
Maxwell said it's been a fantastic effort from the team and he admitted there were doubts at the start of the season about how well they were going to go.
"Everyone has exceeded expectations," he said.
"We weren't too sure how we were going to go this year but everything has just come at the moment with Dan (Welsh) coming in and all the young guys who are doing their job each week.
"It's been fantastic."
Thompson has played a lot of cricket alongside Maxwell and he said it was fantastic to see the popular clubman bring up such an impressive milestone.
"Yeah it's really good," Thompson said.
"This really skinny fella with curly hair rocked up one week from Young and said he wanted to have a game of cricket.
"The first game he actually played was against RSL at the Cricket Ground and the first over he was facing Ethan Bartlett and he hooked two balls out of the ground off him.
"From the first game he played he's always played the same brand of cricket and I'm just so grateful.
"He hasn't been the luckiest guy in the world because of the gamestyle that he plays, but this year and the seasons before he has just really clicked.
"It's really good to see probably the best clubman that we've got do really well and he is the nicest guy getting around.
"I don't think there's a better bloke than Aaron so to have him join the 200 club it's going to be a very exciting day and a very special occasion for him.
"We wish him well and we hope he scores runs as well, it'd be great."
Wagga Cricket - round 13 (one-day)
Lake Albert v Wagga City - Rawlings Park
Kooringal v South Wagga - Harris Park
St Michaels v Wagga RSL - Robertson Oval
