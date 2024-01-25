New look for Kooringal Colts for cause close to the club

Kooringal Colts will turn pink as they look to secure consecutive wins over South Wagga.
After getting the better of the Blues in a thrilling Twenty20 match last week, the two sides will meet again in the one-day format.
There is little between the two teams on the ladder, with the winner to be in third by the end of the weekend.
However captain Sam Gainsford doesn't expect their win last week will have a real impact on Saturday's clash at Harris Park.
"I'm someone who treats every week new and it's a totally different game being a one-day game," Gainsford said.
"We're just going to start fresh, like we would any other week, and they are obviously a quality side but we've got our ladies day so it's going to be a good day in general."
Colts have made one change with Darcy Irvine unable for the clash.
Irvine has moved to Melbourne but is still expected to have a role with the club in the back end of the season.
"He's obviously a committed bloke, has been at the club for a while now and I think he's going to try to make the journey back when he can," Gainsford said.
"Life might get in the way down there starting fresh but we will see how he goes and we love having him when we can."
Macgregor Hanigan comes into the side.
Gainsford doesn't expect it will change their approach too much.
"Macgregor being back in a one-day format suits him a lot as well so we're looking forward to him being back," he said.
Colts are also using the clash at Harris Park for their ladies day.
This year they are raising funds for Ronald McDonald House after two members of their club utilised their help after having babies born prematurely.
President Katie Hanigan wanted to help another organisation with a personal connection.
"It was our first year last year to run ladies day and we raised funds for Jane McGrath (Foundation), we raised $3250 last year which led into our Colts for a Cause where we raised five grand for Ricky Stuart (Foundation)," Hanigan said.
"This year we decided instead of separating the charities we're going to do the whole thing for one charity and Ronald McDonald is an important cause to our club.
"We had two of our senior players with their two babies born about six weeks and 10 weeks early and both utilised the services of Ronald McDonald House in Canberra so it felt a very fitting cause to give back to the charity."
