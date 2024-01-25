Sparring set to be lone Stubbs runner in sprint feature

Reigning Country Championships Southern Districts winner Bianco Vilano will be saved 24 hours with only Sparring to represent trainer Ron Stubbs in the Riverina Hotel Wagga Scamper (1000m) on Friday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Stubbs said Bianco Vilano and Tap 'N' Run will be scratched from Murrumbidgee Turf Club with Sparring to start from a wide draw with Jason Lyon in the saddle.
Bianco Vilano can only start one more time to make it 20 starts before he contests the Country Championships at Albury on February 18.
Tap 'N' Run is ineligible for the race while Stubbs said Sparring wouldn't be at his best over 1400 metres.
"He isn't a contender because the 1400 metres is a bit too far for him," Stubbs said.
"He is best suited to the shorter distances.
"Bianco Vilano will race at Moonee Valley on Saturday and that will be it for him before the Albury race.
"Tap 'N' Run will most likely start at Rosehill on February 3."
Tap 'N' Run and Bianco Vilano have already been scratched from the TAB Federal at Canberra on Saturday for which Sparring is also an acceptor.
Speedster Incentive is also an acceptor at Wagga and Canberra, while Mr Moppett is also listed at Moonee Valley meaning the race at Wagga will drastically change shape at the time of final scratchings.
Stubbs will start five horses at Wagga including Magmetric, Prophet's Daughter and debutants Space Academy and Brial Rose.
Magmetric is one of the main chances in the Gallagher Insurance Brokers Class 2 (1400m), while Prophet's Daughter is first-up off a break.
The mare hasn't finished further back than fifth in her past eight starts and will jump from an outside barrier.
"She won first-up last campaign and went very well in a jump out at Wodonga," he said of
Prophet's Daughter.
"Magmetric is pretty consistent and is a big nervy horse who you have to keep relaxed."
The first starters have both gone well in trials so I expect them to be thereabouts."
Meanwhile, Stubbs is hopeful Baledon will also line up in the Country Championships and will resume racing in the preview at Albury next Thursday.
Baledon won the same race last year and finished fourth behind Bianco Vilano in the SDRA Country Championships.
Meanwhile, Unique Prince will carry the top weight in another heat of the Wagga Stayers series after breaking through last start at Wagga.
It was the gelding's first win for current trainer Peter Morgan after finishing in the placings at his previous five starts.
Lumber Dream ran fourth in the same race over 1800 metres and the steps out to 2000 metres is to his advantage.
Unique Prince will be having his first try at the distance, while Lumber Dream has a win and two seconds to his name from five starts at the 2000 metres.
The track is rated a Good 4 for the eight race Australia Day program which is traditionally one of the best attended meetings at Wagga outside of the cup carnival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.