Sparring set to be lone Stubbs runner in sprint feature

By Graeme White
Updated January 26 2024 - 5:12pm, first published January 25 2024 - 4:00pm
Sparring is set to be the only one of three Ron Stubbs runners to line up in the Wagga Scamper on Australia Day.
Reigning Country Championships Southern Districts winner Bianco Vilano will be saved 24 hours with only Sparring to represent trainer Ron Stubbs in the Riverina Hotel Wagga Scamper (1000m) on Friday.

