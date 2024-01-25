The Daily Advertiser
Missing teenage girl, 14, located in Tolland safe and well

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:45pm, first published January 25 2024 - 3:40pm
Police locate missing teenage girl last seen in Tolland on January 25, 2024. File picture
Police locate missing teenage girl last seen in Tolland on January 25, 2024. File picture

Police have located a 14-year-old girl who went missing after being seen at a home in Tolland on January 23.

