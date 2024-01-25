Missing teenage girl, 14, located in Tolland safe and well

Police have located a 14-year-old girl who went missing after being seen at a home in Tolland on January 23.
A missing persons report was filed on to find the teenager who was last seen at a home in Tolland about 5.30pm on Tuesday.
Due to her age police had concerns around the teen's wellfare and appealed for public assistance to help located her.
The girl was located a short time later at about 4pm on Thursday in Tolland safe and well.
