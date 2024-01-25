Missing teenage girl, 14, last seen at a home in Tolland

Police are calling for any information which may help them find a missing teenager last seen at a home in Tolland on Tuesday afternoon.
Aleya Ganzerla, 14, was last seen at a home in Tolland about 5.30pm on Tuesday.
She has not been seen or contacted since her last known whereabouts.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District were notified and have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police said they hold concerns for Aleya's welfare due to her young age.
Aleya is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 150cm tall, and has long red hair.
Anyone with any information into Aleya's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
