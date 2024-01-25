The Daily Advertiser
Missing teenage girl, 14, last seen at a home in Tolland

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 25 2024 - 6:29pm, first published 3:40pm
Aleya Ganzerla, 14, has not been seen since Tuesday when she was at a home in Tolland. Picture by NSW Police
Aleya Ganzerla, 14, has not been seen since Tuesday when she was at a home in Tolland. Picture by NSW Police

Police are calling for any information which may help them find a missing teenager last seen at a home in Tolland on Tuesday afternoon.

