The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigate double-fatal collision after home searched

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigation under way after man served notice, double-fatal collision. File picture
Investigation under way after man served notice, double-fatal collision. File picture

A critical incident investigation has been launched after a double-fatal collision between a car and truck in the western Riverina.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.