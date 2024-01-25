Police investigate double-fatal collision after home searched

A critical incident investigation has been launched after a double-fatal collision between a car and truck in the western Riverina.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
About 11.20am on Thursday emergency services were called to Stony Creek Road, near Yanga Way, at Kyalite near the NSW-Victoria border south of Balranald.
Emergency services arrived at the scene to find a utility and a small truck had collided head-on.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were unable to revive the drivers and sole occupants of both vehicles, police said.
A crime scene was established and is being examined by specialist police.
Officers from Barrier Police District earlier conducted a search warrant at a house in Goodnight, just west of Kyalite, where they served a notice on a man.
Police believe the man was one of the drivers involved in the crash.
A critical incident team from the Riverina Police District will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.