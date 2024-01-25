Bollywood and kites as Wagga's Indian community celebrates January 26

Bollywood music will fill the air and kites will take to the skies as Wagga's Indian community celebrate their national day on Friday.
While January 26 is Australia Day, the date is also known as Republic Day, when India's constitution was written in 1950 which turned the country to a Republic and removed the last shackles of British Colonial rule.
Wagga Indian Community event organiser Biren Patel said the day was important as they were honouring the freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose.
"If they haven't sacrificed their lives, we can't imagine today's world or India, all of our lives are given to our martyrs and their sacrifices," Mr Patel said.
"We can keep the Indian culture and traditions and share their knowledge of our martyrs who have lost their lives to our kids."
Mr Patel said the day was set to feature an under-19 cricket match, Bollywood music, patriotic songs, Indian cuisine and a kite festival celebrating the Hindu festival Makar Sankranti.
"We'll be hoisting the Indian and Australian flags as well and we'll play the national anthems of both countries," he said.
Mr Patel said the event was open for all Wagga residents, regardless of their nationality.
Republic Day coincides with Australia Day, which recently has gained controversy over its celebration.
Mr Patel said he was neutral on that topic, but said people should come together and celebrate regardless of who they are.
The event organiser said he missed his family and friends in India when he moved to Australia and it was difficult to adapt to the culture of his newly-adopted country.
"It's a big challenge when you leave where your born and brought up ... it was quite challenging for us when we migrated to Australia," he said.
"We try to keep our culture alive and when our parents come and they pass on the Indian rituals, they teach their language."
