Mental health advocate honoured for helping mates and those in need

Mental health advocate John Harper says he's chuffed to have been included on this year's Australia Day honours list as a Medal of the Order Australia recipient.
The Stockinbingal man founded self-help program Mate Helping Mate and has long been involved with helping people suffering from mental health issues.
Mr Harper himself at one time was also "bitten by the black dog".
"I survived, it was the support from my family and community that got me through," he said.
"I didn't think I had any mental health issues until I started to talk to friends telling them how I was feeling and I found they were as bad as I was."
From those conversations, he founded Mate Helping Mate in 2006, which in turn led to many opportunities to help those in need.
Mr Harper is currently deputy chair of Temora Local Health Advisory Committee and a committee member of Rural Outreach Counselling.
He was awarded the Pride of Australia Medal for Community Spirit in 2008 and his OAM has been awarded for his service to community health.
"I'm chuffed to be acknowledged by the community," he said.
"The beauty of this award is that the nominations have come from my peers and they have recognised what I have done.
"Helping other people has made me feel good, giving them confidence in themselves."
