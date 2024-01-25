The Daily Advertiser
Mental health advocate honoured for helping mates and those in need

By Stephen Burns
January 26 2024 - 4:30am
Stockinbingal's John Harper receives a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this year for his service to community health. Picture supplied
Mental health advocate John Harper says he's chuffed to have been included on this year's Australia Day honours list as a Medal of the Order Australia recipient.

