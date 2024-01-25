The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Corby positive Saints can turn form around and make late charge towards finals

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 25 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Michaels captain Nathan Corby believes that the Saints can turn around their form and make a late charge towards finals. Picture by Les Smith
St Michaels captain Nathan Corby believes that the Saints can turn around their form and make a late charge towards finals. Picture by Les Smith

St Michaels face an upwards battle if they are going to return to finals this season however captain Nathan Corby is positive the Saints are capable of securing a top-four finish.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.