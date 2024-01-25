Corby positive Saints can turn form around and make late charge towards finals

St Michaels face an upwards battle if they are going to return to finals this season however captain Nathan Corby is positive the Saints are capable of securing a top-four finish.
Currently sitting just outside the top-four, the Saints have a tough month ahead which will see them go up against Wagga RSL, South Wagga, Kooringal and Wagga City.
It's a challenging run however Corby said he was confident the Saints had the talent in their side to get the job done.
"We know what we've got to do and it's pretty much win every game," Corby said.
"We need to stick together, know each others roles and strengths and weaknesses and then build partnerships with the bat and ball.
"I'm positive we can do it, all teams throughout the whole comp can do it but I'm hoping that we do it better."
The Saints will have to undergo the task without English import Ethan Sherriff who made the sudden decision this week to return home.
The loss of Sherriff is a costly one for the Saints who have failed to fire with the bat since returning from the Christmas break.
The Saints have put up totals of 9-94 and 7-93 over the past fortnight and Corby believed that both poor shot selection and an inability to build partnerships was causing the majority of their issues with the bat.
"We are just not thinking especially in the Twenty20's," he said.
"We haven't won a great deal over the last four to five years and we are all just rushing, but you can take your nine to 10 balls to get in."
The Saints have recorded back-to-back losses against Lake Albert and RSL over their past two games and Corby admitted that he held a small team meeting after the loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday.
"We definitely failed with the bat, ball and in the field," he said.
"But we got together after the game and just listed up things that individually and as a team we have to really tick off to get the win in the end.
"Now the challenge is out there for the boys and myself to improve majorly."
While it wasn't a good result for the Saints on the field on Saturday, Corby said their Ladies Day fundraiser for Sisters Housing was a massive success.
"It was absolutely amazing," he said.
"It was unreal and I think a lot of the ladies that are involved in the club and also around the club really had a great time.
"I know my wife put a fair bit of time and effort into it and we managed to raise over $2600 which was unbelievable.
"It was a really great day and it's good for the club to give back to the ladies in everyone's lives."
Corby wanted to thank the sponsors who jumped onboard to help support the event and also thank RSL who allowed the Saints to host the Ladies Day at Wagga Cricket Ground.
