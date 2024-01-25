Councillor calls for AI to help fast-track DA and town planning processes

A Wagga councillor has urged the council to get behind a government artificial intelligence (AI) pilot project, which he said could fast-track lengthy development processes and address the city's housing crisis.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The NSW government announced $5.6 million in the budget for the AI pilot project to support councils in faster decision-making, compliance checking and to create workflow efficiencies in the development assessment process.
A notice of motion to be tabled by councillor Richard Foley at Monday night's meeting has called for the council to write to the NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully to express interest in participating in the trial.
Cr Foley said the introduction of AI would cut down workloads and the hefty process times for development applications in reaching a final decision or approval or rejection.
The councillor said AI was evolving quickly and its use in processing development applications and town planning was "self-evident today in municipal councils' planning divisions in several jurisdictions worldwide".
Councils in Victoria had greatly improved efficiencies and decision-making around development applications (DAs), he said.
"In the ever-evolving landscape of urban development and town planning, artificial intelligence emerges as a transformative force, offering a myriad of benefits that reshape the efficiency and effectiveness of development application processes," Cr Foley said in his motion.
"As cities expand and populations grow, the integration of AI proves instrumental in overcoming challenges and fostering sustainable urban development.
"Council is not unlike most other councils across NSW, all of which are besieged with huge backlogs and delays regarding DAs and planning matters in general due to many factors.
"It's time we looked to technology to assist our town planners in getting greater efficiencies and make their jobs easier which in turn progresses the positive growth potential of this city."
Cr Foley told The Daily Advertiser the waiting times for development applications to reach a decision could take months.
The introduction of AI would not put people out of jobs, he said, but provide them with assistance while enhancing transparency and community engagement and reducing costs.
Cr Foley said he also believed AI could be pivotal in addressing the city's housing crisis in a more time-efficient manner.
"If the trial is successful the government will make a decision as to how it is implemented into the planning regime," he said.
"At that stage we then enter into a new council post the next election and if that is the case Wagga will be well-suited and ready to go to implement the technology."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.