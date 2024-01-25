The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Councillor calls for AI to help fast-track DA and town planning processes

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 26 2024 - 11:59am, first published January 25 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Richard Foley is urging Wagga City Council to express its interest in a new AI Pilot Program set to fast-track development across the city. Picture by Les Smith
Councillor Richard Foley is urging Wagga City Council to express its interest in a new AI Pilot Program set to fast-track development across the city. Picture by Les Smith

A Wagga councillor has urged the council to get behind a government artificial intelligence (AI) pilot project, which he said could fast-track lengthy development processes and address the city's housing crisis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.