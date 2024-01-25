Burnet chases some success after tough road just to get back to the races

It took almost two years to get Pillar Of Strength back to the track but with a few runs under his belt Darrell Burnet is now hoping he can get him back firing.
After winning two races in four starts in late 2021, his only wins to date, a fetlock issue forced the now seven-year-old to the sidelines.
He is yet to beat a runner home in his two starts back but the Wagga trainer hopes deriving some more fitness from those starts, as well as another trial, will see him be much more competitive at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
"He looks a million dollars and I'm really happy with him in training and hopefully we can see that on race day," Burnet said.
"At his best, and off his trials and track work, he's more than capable of running a big race, but if he races a bit disinterested again we will have to go back to the drawing board."
Pillar Of Strength first suffered the fetlock problem under Chris Heywood's care and was sent to Matt Dale before returning to Wagga.
He has been with Burnet for just one year and he now feels he's finally making his headway.
"It wasn't until this prep that we are actually able to get on top of the issue, treat the issue and it's taken a fair bit of vet work and a fair few people like pre-trainers just to get him back to the track," Burnet said.
"He's got back to the track, which was a big win, and now we've got to get him performing.
"That's hard to do with any horse after two years off let alone one that's been plagued with injuries as well."
Burnet admitted resuming over the 1600 metres was a step too much and after a pleasing trial at Wagga expects dropping back to the 1400m will suit a lot more.
Especially with the blinkers worn in the trial remaining on for the Gallagher Insurance Brokers Country Boosted Class 2 Handicap (1400m).
"His form all says he's a stayer but we've dropped him back to 1400 and are just really hoping he hits the line strongly and hopefully we will be back on track before we press up in distance again," Burnet said.
Burnet also has Gotta Pulse looking to rediscover her best on a quick back up.
She was a winner in her first start for the stable last month but hasn't beaten a runner home in two of her next three starts including at Albury on Monday.
The paddock looms for the five-year-old if she can't turn things around but Burnet believes she still has something to offer this preparation.
"I think getting back to Wagga, dropping weight, being 1200, I did a few gear changes and with the benefit of the run earlier in the week she will either run very well or, if she races like she did at Albury, she will go for a break for wetter tracks," Burnet said.
"She does not gallop between runs as she's a very hard mare to ride on the track so we went three weeks between runs and after not having a gallop the other day she presented down the outside for a good run and with the way the track played plus the fact she needed the run, as I said to Danny (Beasley), for the sake of going a few more days we wiIl find out if she does really need a spell or if it was the fact she needed a gallop.
"I thought she just pulled up too good from Albury."
It's set to be a busy day at Murrumbidgee Turf Club for the popular Australia Day meeting.
The first of eight races gets under way at 1.25pm with plenty of free kids entertainment options.
