The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Break-in concerns rise as police launch campaign against youth crime

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 25 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police inspector Jill Gibson spoke with members of the public about home safety as part of a Bush Telegraph initiative which launched at the Wagga Marketplace on Thursday morning. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Police inspector Jill Gibson spoke with members of the public about home safety as part of a Bush Telegraph initiative which launched at the Wagga Marketplace on Thursday morning. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

The threat of break-ins has returned to the fore across parts of Wagga as police launched a new partnership to tackle youth crime in the city this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.