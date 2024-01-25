Break-in concerns rise as police launch campaign against youth crime

The threat of break-ins has returned to the fore across parts of Wagga as police launched a new partnership to tackle youth crime in the city this week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police met with members of the local community at the first Bush Telegraph of 2024 outside the Wagga Marketplace Woolworths, where they were offering a range of helpful information sheets and showcasing a number of simple solutions to help residents keep their homes more secure.
Inspector Jill Gibson said there was a good turnout to Thursday's inaugural Bush Telegraph at the shopping centre, which also focused on vehicle and online safety and PRIDE month.
Inspector Gibson said the initiative in partnership with Wagga Marketplace Shopping Centre was in response to Strike Force Rubie.
Launched this month to investigate a number of break-ins targeting elderly residents across Wagga, the strike force has already resulted in eight arrests.
Inspector Gibson said the strike force is "doing an amazing job" and that the Bush Telegraph initiative is aimed at helping to prevent the types of crimes it is investigating.
"It's our job to provide people with information to help people be more secure, as these crimes are oftentimes opportunistic," she said.
Inspector Gibson said the offenders will often target unlocked cars, back doors, and aside from reminding people to lock their doors, police want the community to know there are a number of cost-effective measures residents can take to bolster home security systems without breaking the bank.
"Not everything has to be expensive. Everything we [had on display at the Bush Telegraph on Thursday was]... less than $35," she said.
There have been a number of recent break-ins across the city over the past two months, including when intruders confronted an 83-year-old woman in her Glenfield Park home on January 2.
In mid-December several complexes at the Settlers Village and Riverina Gums Retirement Village were also broken into.
Lake Albert couple Graeme and Bronwyn Callander used to leave doors unlocked but said they don't any more after a spate of attempted break-ins around their home.
"We now keep our doors locked, even during the day, whereas we didn't before, because there have been attempted break-ins around us," Mrs Callander said.
She said the threat is still lurking, with her "friend's neighbours" waking up to two hooded people trying to steal from their place.
"The residents had a very restless night then they saw a flashlight," she said.
"There was a lot of screaming and threatening and the wife was terrified her husband would go after them.
Mrs Callander said fortunately the two hooded figures eventually "ran off with a lot of yelling and screaming".
The Bush Telegraph will run throughout 2024 on the last Thursday of each month in the food court outside Woolworths at the Wagga Marketplace with the next one to take place on February 22.
For more information and online resources visit: police.nsw.gov.au/safety_and_prevention/crime_prevention/home_safety
Anyone with information about break and enters or who witnesses any suspicious behaviour has been urged to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.