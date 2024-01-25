'It's made me feel worthwhile': Dedicated volunteer recognised

Wagga treasure Daphne Carswell has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to the community.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mrs Carswell fell into the world of volunteering in her late 20s while working at the Wagga Base Hospital in human resources.
The now 80-year-old first dipped her toe in charitable work through the Kooringal Public School Auxiliary in the mid-1970s and became treasurer.
"I was in my late 20s when I became the treasurer of auxiliary, when I began work at Wagga Base Hospital there was an opening to assist with all of the fundraising, the race days, the balls and becoming involved with the Miss Wagga Quest," she said.
When Ms Carswell retired she looked for new ventures, which ultimately directed her towards joining the Wagga Sunset Probus Club.
"I joined the Probus because I wanted to meet new people and I became very involved in that," she said.
But with the skills she had learned through years working at Wagga Base Hospital, Ms Carswell knew she had more to offer and she soon made it her mission to bring the University of the Third Age (U3A) to Wagga.
"I had always wondered why we didn't have U3A in Wagga," she said.
"I went to a public meeting and from there I joined a committee and became a vice president in charge of the development and I was able to use the skills I had to bring U3A together.
"I have continued on as president for the last six years and we now have over 500 community members."
U3As provide affordable learning to older people, encouraging them to stay active and engaged with their communities.
While Mrs Carswell has spent the majority of her life giving back to the community, she has also benefited greatly from it herself.
"My involvement in all of the community work has enriched me with the friendships and camaraderie I have formed along the way," she said.
The work she has done has not been in vain and Mrs Carswell said she was honoured to have been nominated for the OAM by her friends and, as a result of that, be awarded.
"It is special because it tells you what your friends think about you and the work you have done," she said.
"I'm honoured to be receiving an award for something I have enjoyed doing.
"It's a bit overwhelming, but it's made me feel worthwhile."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.