Your say: Why I won't be celebrating on January 26

John Harvey of Beechworth ("Be proud of our country", DA letters January 22) provides what I would describe as a doggedly selective view of Australian history.
He does concede that "there was violence, injustice and mistakes" but chooses to ignore those misfortunes - because some other Europeans would have arrived and done the same or worse.
Mr Harvey would have us focus on the good stuff that has occurred since 1788. He opines: there is "little to be sorry for".
Might I be permitted to provide, by way of antidote to the Harvey fable, a quote from David Marr's searing family history of what those good old days were like?
Marr quotes an 1830s report to the then governor: It is scarcely to be supposed that in the present day any persons of reflection will be found who will attempt to justify the measures adopted by the British, in taking possession of the territory of this people, who had committed no offence ... ; but who, being without strength to repel invaders, had their lands usurped, without any attempt at purchase or treaty, or any offer of reasonable compensation, and a class of people introduced into their country who, ... regardless of law, and in great measure exempt from its operation by the remoteness of their situation, practised appalling cruelties upon this almost helpless race. And when any of the latter have retaliated, they have brought upon themselves the vengeance of British strength, by which beyond a doubt, many of the unoffending have been destroyed, ... .
Notwithstanding my patriotism, I will not be celebrating January 26th - the day the British arrived - because those celebrations consistently and studiously avoid mention of the massive injustices without which the achievements, nominated by John Harvey, would simply not have been possible.
For those looking for some appropriate observance on 26th, I highly recommend Killing for Country - a Family Story by David Marr.
As Australia Day is on Friday 26th January, we feel it is time to focus on the good things since the settlement of the British/UK people on Jan 26th 1788 in Australia, and what the Australian National Flag means.
First of all, the foundation of Australia's government is based on the Judeo-Christian Ten Commandments (the Mosaic Law), which was the basic model for the Magna Carta, the Westminster System, and the Constitutional Monarchy, which were basically fair and just.
Consequently, we have the rule of law in this nation, which is presided over by judges, and court cases are mostly presided over by jury people who are members of the public.
Then Australia has provided a refuge for those who have been persecuted for their faith in other nations, and they have had the freedom to practice their Christian faith here. The Gospel (Good News) of salvation through Lord Jesus Christ came to Australia too, so that all may know of that and be saved for eternal life.
The great riches of precious metals, and the sources of fuel to power industry, and travel about this great nation and overseas, and to make our lives comfortable in homes and businesses, was discovered and utilised for the benefit of many in Australia and around the world. The development of farming for food and fibre growing, plus horticulture, has blessed and benefited this nation and countless billions around the world over 236 years. Australia has been one of the most important food bowl producers in the world for the people here and the other nations. God bless our farmers.
The medical facilities are outstanding with great breakthroughs in treatments for diseases, and for medical science. So many amazing inventions, creativity, orchestras and beautiful music, education and literacy, and printed publications; and the English language, which has become widely spoken around the World.
And even the beautiful Australian National Flag has one quarter of the flag area acknowledging the history of British/UK settlement from 1788 onwards. The other three-quarters of the flag area includes every citizen in Australia; with the Commonwealth Star with the seven points representing the six states and the seventh representing the Commonwealth territories. The Southern Cross, with the four seven-pointed stars and the smaller five-pointed star in the shape of a cross in the night sky constellation, can only be seen in the Southern Hemisphere. So Australia is privileged to see it here. The blue background on the flag seems to represent the vast blue sky over this spacious land, and the vast ocean surrounding it. So the Australian National Flag should be the only one flown in public places, as it represents everyone in this nation.
God bless Australia.
