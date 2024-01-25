Your say: Why I won't be celebrating on January 26

Marr quotes an 1830s report to the then governor: It is scarcely to be supposed that in the present day any persons of reflection will be found who will attempt to justify the measures adopted by the British, in taking possession of the territory of this people, who had committed no offence ... ; but who, being without strength to repel invaders, had their lands usurped, without any attempt at purchase or treaty, or any offer of reasonable compensation, and a class of people introduced into their country who, ... regardless of law, and in great measure exempt from its operation by the remoteness of their situation, practised appalling cruelties upon this almost helpless race. And when any of the latter have retaliated, they have brought upon themselves the vengeance of British strength, by which beyond a doubt, many of the unoffending have been destroyed, ... .