Getting involved in your community is the best: OAM recipient

A senior lawyer from Young has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to the community, including his mental health advocacy.
Eris Gleeson said he was proud but humbled when he received the news he was being honoured for his efforts.
"I'm very grateful for the award and of course I couldn't do it without my family's support," Mr Gleeson said.
"There are plenty of people who have helped me along the way, I don't do all this stuff on my own."
Mr Gleeson helped set up the Hilltops Suicide Prevention Network, which he later became president of.
Mr Gleeson said he was inspired by the suicide prevention work done by the Port Macquarie Rotary Club.
They chose to take a non-clinical approach to suicide prevention and took their work across Australia.
"We followed a model to become a community-based suicide prevention network ... we designed it to break down the barriers, we're designed to provide liaisons," he said.
Mr Gleeson said the highlight of his work was how he invited ABC broadcaster Craig Hamilton to talk about his mental health challenges to 400 people in Young.
"He spoke to a packed house at the Young town hall and during that course of his discussion people speaking from the floor asked questions," he said.
"Now that's outstanding, I've never heard people in a public forum in a small country town admit they had suffered any illness."
Mr Gleeson has also been involved with disability and aged-care service provider Mercy Health and his community work also extends to theatre, sport and church.
"It's something [being involved in the community] I've found very satisfying," he said.
"One of the great things about rural communities is there are few barriers to being involved in community activities."
