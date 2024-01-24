Raiders eye off more talent as women's game expands in Riverina

Canberra Raiders expect more Riverina talent to be making their way through to the NRLW with plans to introduce women's tackle competitions this year.
Both Group Nine and Group 20 are looking to introduce the concept to their game days in 2024.
Junee product Elise Smith made her NRLW debut last season after previously needing to travel to play in Canberra's tackle competition just to get a game.
She feels the eight-week season would be a great way to get the ball rolling in the region.
"There is so much talent out here and I think it's a massive step in the right direction to get it off the ground," Smith said.
"We have our Riverina sides that play a couple of games a year and I know that they are all keen.
"It's going to be such an amazing step if they can get it off the ground."
Smith and Leeton product Ua Ravu progressed from a skills clinic to being part of the inaugural Raiders NRLW side last year.
Having a women's tackle competition introduced is something Smith never could have imagined growing up.
"I remember watching (NRLW) on TV thinking how cool would that be and now that it's happening out here I think it's awesome," she said.
"It's so great to see."
The Raiders are hosting five four clinic sessions throughout the Riverina this week to help expose girls aged from under 14s through to opens to the sport.
NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick has noticed a real growth in younger girls looking to progress on the next level and he's impressed with the talent.
"There's some real athletic girls coming through now and that's healthy," Borthwick said.
"Not only that but the skill level is phenomenal and what we're doing now is starting them a little bit younger and you're starting to see it nice and early."
Wagga's session on Wednesday followed on from similar ones in Young and Leeton with another to come in Albury.
The difference a year has made is noticeable.
"Last year we didn't have a team and we spoke about how you can't be what you can't see and now the girls can see there's a real pathway to wearing a green jersey and playing at the highest level in a female team," Borthwick said.
"That's what we're hoping to inspire - some young girls to come here and give it a try and who knows from there where it can end up."
Borthwick feels the region's talent will only get stronger with the club looking to have a visible presence.
He hopes having more exposure to the sport, at both a junior and senior level, will only boost the standard and show the sport is a viable option.
"It's important that we educate these girls on that rugby league is an ok game to play, it's safe and guide them on assuring them it's a safe game to play and try it first and if you like it there's a progression and step through to the next level," Borthwick said.
