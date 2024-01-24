'Know your limits': Keen drinkers warned to keep it reeled in

Police will be out in force across Wagga this Australia Day long weekend with RBTs and sniffer dogs at hand.
Operation Australia Day 2024 will commence at 12.01am on Thursday and will run until 11.59pm on Sunday, with double demerits in place.
General duties officers will be supported by specialist units including the Police Transport Command, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, Mounted Unit, Dog Unit and PolAir.
Operation Australia Day 2024 Commander, Assistant Commissioner Stephen Hegarty, said police are working closely with other government agencies to ensure a safe environment.
"We all love a good long weekend, however, what you need to know is your limits when consuming alcohol," Commander Hegarty said.
"Look after your mates, have a plan to get home safely, and know that police and emergency services are on hand if you need help.
"Our message is clear: make this an Australia Day to remember, not one you'd rather forget. Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated," he said.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Anthony Boyd said those thinking about drink-driving should think again.
"If you are planning to drink, don't drive," he said.
"leave your car at home and catch public transport, taxis, or organise a designated driver.
"Both marked and unmarked police cars will be out in force patrolling all major roads and back streets - so don't take the risk because you will get caught."
