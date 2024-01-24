Thompson predicting close battle against RSL in Twenty20 Grand Final

Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson is predicting a close battle against Wagga RSL when the two sides clash in Thursday nights Twenty20 Grand Final.
The Cats enter the game as the favourites however Thompson was predicting that RSL would provide quite a challenge on Thursday night.
"They are going up in the cricket game and they are really improving every year," Thompson said.
"You see when you play them they are always pretty fierce and they try and put things in place that suits their game.
"They are always looking to improve their game, they are definitely the danger side and they have been for a few years.
"It's going to be a good game and hopefully it goes down to the wire."
Wagga City have yet to drop a T20 game this season and Thompson admitted that he had mixed feelings about the Cats stellar run into the grand final at Robertson Oval.
"Going through undefeated it's a good result for us but sometimes it can be a detriment," he said.
"I think the boys are really chuffed with their efforts in the T20 game and I think we've given ourselves the best opportunity to get the win on Thursday.
"Obviously it's good to finish on top but you learn more from losing.
"We are undefeated at this point but we are going to need an all-round performance on Thursday night to get the job done."
The Cats have been unreal with the ball in their five T20 victories this season picking up 42 of a possible 50 wickets.
Thompson praised the Cats efforts with the ball and noted that their bowling depth was an added luxury heading into the grand final.
"We've got plenty of bowling options," he said.
"If for whatever reason a match-up doesn't work then we have always got six or seven blokes that can hold their end up with the ball.
"We do have a lot of options, but it's going to have to be one of those things where you back your guys that have done the best during the T20 tournament.
"Then if it doesn't work you do have those two or three guys that can be called upon and they have been bowling in the games and hopefully it'll be enough."
The Cats also possess plenty of firepower at the top of their batting order and Thompson said it would be important for the likes of Caleb Walker, Aaron Maxwell and Jack Harper to fire in the early overs of their innings.
"If you can give yourself a platform of 30-50 runs in those first four to six overs then that sets up your game," he said.
"Then on the bowling side of things if you manage to get two or three wickets then most of the time those teams go onto win.
"It is going to be a tussle and whoever wins the power play probably wins the game to be honest.
"It is big but our guys have been going well and I back them 100 per cent."
The Cats have made two changes to their side ahead of the grand final against RSL as Max Harper and Jacob Hastie come out of the team while Sean Gaynor and Daniel Welsh return to face the Bulldogs.
There has been a lot of young guns leading the way for the Cats this season and Thompson believed they would again stand tall on the big stage.
"I think they'll enjoy it," he said.
"They haven't given me a reason why they won't perform and they are always pretty confident and asking questions.
"I think they are going to enjoy it and hopefully they play well on the big stage."
Wagga City team for Twenty20 Grand Final: Caleb Walker (WK), Aaron Maxwell, Jack Harper, Josh Thompson (C), Hugh Jenkins, Gus Coles, Cane Graetz, Louis Grigg, Finn Jenkins, Sean Gaynor, Daniel Welsh
