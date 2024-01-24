'We need to come together' Wagga residents battle food insecurity

The cost of living crisis has left many residents struggling to afford food, as many for the first time turn to charities for help.
Riverina's Anglicare Senior Coordinator Child and Family Services, Jasmine Woodland, said she'd seeing a large number of people, who never sought help in the past, now seeking for food relief.
Ms Woodland said they were largely people who had jobs and were paying off mortgages.
"It's certainly been people who have jobs and mortgages that are needing food because it's a choice between eating and paying mortgages or paying amenity bills," Ms Woodland.
She said the reason people were increasingly struggling to afford food was due to a combination of surging food prices, energy prices and higher interest rates.
"This is not just affecting our vulnerable people anymore it's affecting the wider community," she said.
"At Christmas we were fortunate to give out meat vouchers and we had people crying in happiness that we could give them some relief."
Ms Woodland said the crisis could lead to a decline in the standard of food we eat where people could turn away from frozen to fresh food.
She's concerned this number is set to increase as the crisis is set to worsen.
"All the organisations I know that provide food support are under stress in keeping up with the demand and the funding doesn't meet the demand," Ms Woodland said.
She believes the stress on her organisation could result in them giving out less food to those who need it.
Wagga resident Kylie Manwaring, has described buying food as a balancing act, especially looking after her family which includes her children, her parents and a 101 year old grandmother.
"I have a child who has special needs, she has different dietary requirements, so it's really hard to try and balance everything," Ms Manwarning said.
"I'm always searching for the specials and the bargains."
She said she believed the high expectations and pressure to meet their needs had left many people embarrassed to talk about their struggles or seek help.
"I truly believe it's about coming together and helping each other and not being afraid, we're real people and we should be helping each other," Ms Manwaring said.
"Some of these big corporations should get back down to the basics of helping people."
