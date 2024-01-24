Iconic cafe closed but future plans are in the pipeline

After 15 years Wagga's Marcia and Paul McCoy have decided to close the Mates Gully Cafe, but the pair have big plans in the pipeline for the future.
The cafe's last trading day was on Sunday, with the doors officially closed on Monday.
The iconic heritage building has a front-on view of the Victory Memorial Gardens and was renowned for its delicious food offerings and art decor.
Above the cafe is accommodation which is made available through booking all year round.
The accommodation will continue operating as per normal and Mr and Mrs McCoy have plans to continue selling their produce and showcasing Mr McCoy's artworks in the future.
The closure of the cafe was a decision that came as fast news to the community, but Mrs McCoy said it was something they had been thinking about for some time.
"We're both nearly 70 and we have been in business for 15 years, so we just thought it was the right time to pull back, she said.
"It just gives us the time to think about what we are going to do next."
The pair will look to host special functions at the venue in the future, with Mr McCoy likely to see his relish and other items at the local markets.
"I'd like to continue supplying fresh organic produce and we will still look at doing special functions from time-to-time," Mr McCoy said.
Mr McCoy is even considering opening the venue as a bit of a gallery to show off his work which was hung up on walls all around the cafe.
These are plans Mr and Mrs McCoy are still exploring, but they will keep residents up to date with future changes via their Mates Gully Instagram page.
