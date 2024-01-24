GIANTS visit, touch carnival bringing booking boost to Wagga

Wagga motels will get another boost of bookings for early 2024 thanks to a second major sporting event set for the city.
GIANTS Netball are set to visit Wagga over three days as part of their 2024 pre-season activities with the first of two exhibition matches to be held at the Wagga Multi-Purpose Stadium on March 1.
It comes as good news for local motels who are already fully booked out in February for the State Touch Carnival being held in Wagga from February 16 to February 18.
Comfort Inn Heritage Motel manager Vivek Patel said he is fully booked out for February during the three day carnival with nine of the rooms booked out to teams alone.
He is expecting a similar scenario for March when the netball games unfold and is encouraging residents not to leave it to the last minute to secure accommodation.
"We are expecting to see rooms booking out for those dates in March," he said.
"I have plenty of rooms for those dates in March at the moment, but they will likely fill quickly."
It is a boost Mr Patel is welcoming.
"It's definitely good for us," he said.
"These types of bookings come as a boost to the local economy in Wagga and it's good for all local businesses not just motels."
GIANTS Netball executive manager Tim Underwood said the team has never played a game in the Riverina before.
Mr Underwood credits a visit to Griffith for securing the event, with a third exhibition match to be held in Griffith.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said it is another highlight of Wagga's ability to host major sporting events.
"Being able to draw this calibre of competition to our city reflects our ability to host this level sporting competition," he said.
