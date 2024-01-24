ON THE PACE: Junee set for return to own track for 2025 ahead of cup meeting

THE Junee Pacers Cup will be run at Riverina Paceway on Saturday but the club are confident it will be a one-off.
Junee will not race on their own track at all this year however are already looking forward to their return in 2025 after an issue with the Junee Showground Trust has been resolved.
Junee felt they have no realistic option but to transfer their cup meeting this year.
However secretary Sarah White is pleased to have come to a resolution which will enable their return.
"We're happy and we're happy to move forward and work with the Showground Trust to improve the grounds," White said.
Junee are now looking at having five meetings in 2025.
White revealed Harness Racing NSW stepped in to help their situation.
Chief executive Peter Buckman and chief financial officer Peter Carney helped come to a resolution everyone was happy with.
"They came down and helped us come to an agreement with the Showground Trust and they were really good," she said.
"They did a lot to help support us get racing back there.
"It's really good and we can't thank them enough for that."
While it remains disappointing not to be able to race on their own track this year, the club is still pleased to have come to an arrangement with Riverina Paceway.
They have contributed extra funding to the Junee Pacers Cup, will still run their memorial races in honour of Allan and Phyllis Harpley and both Tuesday's and Saturday's meeting had their sponsors associated with the races.
"We're always just happy to be able to boost prize money and have a bigger race for the locals," White said.
"There will probably be a fair few come from away as well but to have the opportunity to race for decent prize money with the cup is always good and to have the Allan and Phyllis Memorials still being run this year is really important for the club to have those races.
"We're just happy to be able to run them in some capacity."
****
HIMANAMEISJEFF extended his unbeaten run at Menangle since joining Jason Grimson's stable.
He's now won his last eight races at the track, with his only unplaced effort for Grimson a 10th in the Victoria Cup.
The seven-year-old set a new best winning mile of 1:48.6 with his narrow win.
It was one of three wins for the night for Cameron Hart.
The win was just part of a successful night for Riverina connections.
Stravinsky was able to break through for an overdue win in just his third start since leaving the Riverina for the second time.
He set a new career best mile rate of 1:50.1.
It was his first win since December 2022.
Leeton trainer Todd Prest also finished second with Sporty Dancer in the feature of the night.
She was beaten 1.2 metres in the Adore Me Stakes.
****
KANENA Provlima went one better to secure the Ballarat Pacing Cup on Saturday night.
After finishing second in the Shepparton Pacing Cup for former Ganmain trainer KerryAnn Morris, Kanena Provlima took out the $100,000 feature.
It provided the eight-year-old with his biggest win to date.
David Moran, who won Shepparton's feature on Curly James, was the winning driver.
The Hunter Cup now looms as the next target with his stablemate Petes Said So, who was third at Shepparton, having to settle for sixth.
****
RIVERINA connections will be chasing the $50,000 Golden Guitar at Tamworth on Friday night.
In his first start since moving from Liam Armstrong's stable, Kickatinalongpony was able to take out one of the five heats on Sunday.
After being transferred to Queensland trainer Graham Dwyer, the seven-year-old was able to lead all the way to win his heat.
He has drawn one in the final.
Mighty Atom also qualified after a narrow second in his heat.
He has drawn barrier six.
****
LIGHTLY raced eight-year-old Caperella scored her first win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
At only her third start, after debuting earlier this month, Caperella made up for the late start to her racing career with her first win.
She was unplaced in her first two stats but was able to down debutant Vienna Opera by 4.8 metres for Young trainer-driver Luke Primmer.
****
RIVERINA Paceway will host the Junee Pacers Cup meeting on Saturday.
A nine-race card has been assembled with the first race at 5.39pm.
Wagga also races on Tuesday.
